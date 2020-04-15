Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  T-Mobile US    TMUS

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

T-Mobile, Sprint and Metro by T-Mobile to Offer iPhone SE: a Powerful New Smartphone in a Popular Design

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 05:17pm EDT

T-Mobile, Sprint and Metro by T-Mobile will offer the powerful and affordable new iPhone SE. Featuring A13 Bionic, the fastest chip ever in a smartphone, iPhone SE offers unparalleled performance with great battery life, and the best single-camera system in an iPhone that unlocks the benefits of Portrait mode. iPhone SE comes in three beautiful colors — black, white and (PRODUCT)RED — with a popular design built to withstand the elements with dust and water resistance. Customers can pre-order the new iPhone SE on Friday, April 17 online at t-mobile.com/offers/apple-iphone-deals and sprint.com/iphonese and it will be available on Friday, April 24 at T-Mobile, Sprint and Metro by T-Mobile.

For more information on iPhone, please visit: www.apple.com/iphone.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on T-MOBILE US
05:17pT-MOBILE, SPRINT AND METRO BY T-MOBI : a Powerful New Smartphone in a Popular De..
BU
03:01pApple has a $399 iPhone SE for the budget-conscious as coronavirus stalls eco..
RE
04/14T MOBILE US : OnePlus 8 5G is Coming to T-Mobile
BU
04/14SoftBank record loss estimate renews asset sale focus
RE
04/14SoftBank record loss estimate renews asset sale focus
RE
04/13Dish Network cuts jobs, re-evaluates business in coronavirus fallout
RE
04/13Dish Network cuts jobs, re-evaluates business in coronavirus fallout
RE
04/13Fading Vision Fund to tip SoftBank into first loss in 15 years
RE
04/13Fading Vision Fund to tip SoftBank into first loss in 15 years
RE
04/13T-MOBILE US, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 69 635 M
EBIT 2020 6 877 M
Net income 2020 2 654 M
Debt 2020 53 269 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 38,4x
P/E ratio 2021 40,0x
EV / Sales2020 2,36x
EV / Sales2021 2,13x
Capitalization 111 B
Chart T-MOBILE US
Duration : Period :
T-Mobile US Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 101,32  $
Last Close Price 89,62  $
Spread / Highest target 42,8%
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
J. Braxton Carter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Neville R. Ray President-Technology Department
Cody Sanford Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
T-MOBILE US14.28%110 770
AT&T INC.-20.34%223 292
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED0.08%163 772
NTT DOCOMO, INC.-1.06%98 359
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.9.14%85 427
KDDI CORPORATION0.25%67 555
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group