T-Mobile : Takes J.D. Power's Top Spot – AGAIN – for Wireless Customer Care

The Un-carrier delivers the wireless industry’s highest score – for the 17th time – from J.D. Power for Customer Care

So THIS is what "we won't stop" means. J.D. Power today announced that T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) has received the highest score in the 2019 J.D. Power U.S. Wireless Customer Care Full-Service Study—Volume 1 – yet again! This is T-Mobile’s third-consecutive time at number one and marks the 17th time T-Mobile ranks highest among full-service providers. The Un-carrier has been in the top of the rankings more times than any other wireless provider in the history of the study. That’s a whole lotta not stopping, which makes for a whole lotta happy customers.

“Nobody is doing Care like the Un-carrier, and we have the J.D. Power results to show it! With Team of Experts our customers get a dedicated team of superstar humans, not an infuriating maze of robots, " said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile. “Taking the top spot again is just more proof that we are doing it right and that our Retail and Care teams are the best in the biz!"

Last year, T-Mobile completely revolutionized the customer care model when they launched Team of Experts nationwide and ended the biggest customer service pain points: the hated phone menu and the call center runaround. T-Mobile Team of Experts puts people first and gives customers a dedicated team to answer their call or message with no bots, no bouncing and no BS.

The J.D. Power results show a clear customer affinity for the T-Mobile care experience, whether it be on the phone, in-store, via online chat or self-serve options. And while options like the T-Mobile App and MyTMobile.com make life easier, it’s no surprise that T-Mobile Team of Experts is delivering an unprecedented level of customer delight that is unmatched among Full Service wireless providers. T-Mobile Care teams got high marks for being courteous, knowledgeable, communicating clearly and resolving customer issues quickly. High. Five.

For more information about T-Mobile and the 2019 J.D. Power U.S. Wireless Customer Care Full-Service Study—Volume 1, please visit www.jdpower.com.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 79.7 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190131005271/en/