T-Mobile : Takes J.D. Power's Top Spot – AGAIN – for Wireless Customer Care

So THIS is what "we won't stop" means. J.D. Power today
announced that T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) has received the highest score in
the 2019 J.D. Power U.S. Wireless Customer Care Full-Service
Study—Volume 1 – yet again! This is T-Mobile’s third-consecutive time at
number one and marks the 17th time T-Mobile ranks highest
among full-service providers. The Un-carrier has been in the top of the
rankings more times than any other wireless provider in the history of
the study. That’s a whole lotta not stopping, which makes for a whole
lotta happy
customers.
“Nobody is doing Care like the Un-carrier, and we have the J.D. Power
results to show it! With Team of Experts our customers get a dedicated
team of superstar humans, not an infuriating maze of robots, " said John
Legere, CEO of T-Mobile. “Taking the top spot again is just more proof
that we are doing it right and that our Retail and Care teams are the
best in the biz!"
Last year, T-Mobile completely revolutionized the customer care model
when they launched Team
of Experts nationwide and ended the biggest customer service pain
points: the hated phone menu and the call center runaround. T-Mobile
Team of Experts puts people first and gives customers a dedicated team
to answer their call or message with no bots, no bouncing and no BS.
The J.D. Power results show a clear customer affinity for the T-Mobile
care experience, whether it be on the phone, in-store, via online chat
or self-serve options. And while options like the T-Mobile App and
MyTMobile.com make life easier, it’s no surprise that T-Mobile Team of
Experts is delivering an unprecedented level of customer delight that is
unmatched among Full Service wireless providers. T-Mobile Care teams got
high marks for being courteous, knowledgeable, communicating clearly and
resolving customer issues quickly. High. Five.
For more information about T-Mobile and the 2019 J.D. Power U.S.
Wireless Customer Care Full-Service Study—Volume 1, please visit www.jdpower.com.
