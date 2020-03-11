T Mobile US : California, other states end opposition to T-Mobile, Sprint merger

Log in
03/11/2020 | 02:04pm EDT
The Sprint logo is displayed on a a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York City

California and other states which had fought a merger of Sprint Corp and T-Mobile US Inc over concerns about higher prices for consumers and less innovation have agreed to end their opposition.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, whose state worked with New York and others, said the states would not appeal a loss in a New York federal court in February.

"Today's settlement locks in new jobs and protections for vulnerable consumers, and it extends access to telecom services for our most underserved and rural communities," Becerra said in a statement.

New York had previously said it would not appeal and are not part of this settlement.

The remaining states in the litigation also have decided not to appeal, said two sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

California, Washington, D.C. and other states that fought the deal will be reimbursed for up to $15 million in litigation costs and receive enforceable commitments on pricing and job protections, Becerra's office said.

The companies agreed to offer all the plans that T-Mobile had in place in February 2019 to Californians for five years at the same price, Becerra's office said.

New T-Mobile has committed to offering Californians two low-cost plans for at least five years, including one for $25 per month with 5 gigabytes of high-speed data, Becerra's office said.

The merged company agreed to offer all of T-Mobile and Sprint's California retail employees in good standing substantially similar employment and create 1,000 jobs with a customer service center, Becerra's office said.

The deal still must be approved by the California Public Utilities Commission, which is scheduled to make a final decision on April 16.

The U.S. Justice Department and the Federal Communications Commission signed off on the merger last year after the companies agreed to divest Sprint's prepaid businesses, including Boost Mobile, to satellite television company Dish Network Corp, and give it access to 20,000 cell sites and hundreds of retail locations.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Lisa Shumaker)
