MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  T-Mobile US    TMUS

T-MOBILE US (TMUS)
My previous session
News 
News Summary

T Mobile US : China's industry ministry says Huawei indictments are 'unfair, immoral'

01/28/2019 | 10:03pm EST

BEIJING (Reuters) - The U.S. government's indictments against Huawei Technologies Co Ltd are unfair and immoral, a spokesman for China's industry and information technology ministry said on Tuesday.

The U.S. Justice Department charged Huawei and its chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, on Monday with conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions on Iran by doing business with Tehran through a subsidiary it tried to hide.

Separately, it said Huawei also stole robotic technology from carrier T-Mobile US Inc.

Wen Ku, a senior information and communications officer at the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, or MIIT, told a news conference in Beijing the indictments were "unfair and immoral".

(Reporting by Cate Cadell; Writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by Paul Tait)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 43 255 M
EBIT 2018 5 409 M
Net income 2018 2 821 M
Debt 2018 29 204 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 20,68
P/E ratio 2019 16,95
EV / Sales 2018 2,02x
EV / Sales 2019 1,80x
Capitalization 58 098 M
Chart T-MOBILE US
Duration : Period :
T-Mobile US Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 79,1 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Legere Chief Executive Officer & Director
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
J. Braxton Carter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Neville R. Ray Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
T-MOBILE US6.30%58 098
AT&T7.43%223 143
CHINA MOBILE LTD.10.54%213 007
NTT DOCOMO INC6.21%89 831
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP15.29%82 085
KDDI CORP3.20%62 458
