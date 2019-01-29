T Mobile US : China's industry ministry says Huawei indictments are 'unfair, immoral'

The U.S. Justice Department charged Huawei and its chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, on Monday with conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions on Iran by doing business with Tehran through a subsidiary it tried to hide.

Separately, it said Huawei also stole robotic technology from carrier T-Mobile US Inc.

Wen Ku, a senior information and communications officer at the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, or MIIT, told a news conference in Beijing the indictments were "unfair and immoral".

(Reporting by Cate Cadell; Writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by Paul Tait)