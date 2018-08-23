T Mobile US : City of El Paso, Texas Makes the Change to T-Mobile

The City of El Paso, Texas has chosen T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) to provide
1,350 voice and data lines for city employees, deployed across 26 city
departments ranging from Planning and Inspections to International
Bridges. The Un-carrier earned El Paso’s business with a combination of
simple, cost-effective rate plans, a rock solid 4G LTE network that
meets the demands of the city’s highly mobile workforce, and truly
exceptional Customer Care.
“What we’ve done with the City of El Paso is a great example of what
T-Mobile is doing with businesses and government organizations all over
the nation,” said Mike Katz, Executive Vice President of T-Mobile for
Business. “We’re finding and fixing pain points for consumers and
enterprises - both public and private sector - alike.”
The City of El Paso is already a hub for transportation, manufacturing
and tourism in the region, and the city has ambitious long-term goals to
create a sustainable economy and a safe and secure environment boasting
exceptional recreational, cultural and educational amenities for locals
and visitors alike. Positioned right along the U.S. border with Mexico,
many of the city’s residents and employees regularly travel to the
neighboring city of Ciudad Juarez.
Before switching to T-Mobile, this border location resulted in wireless
plan changes and additional roaming costs, which had to be absorbed by
the city and its taxpayers. Now that they’re with the Un-carrier, city
employees no longer have to worry about overages or hidden fees thanks
to Mobile Without Borders, which offers unlimited
talk, text and data in Mexico and Canada. This simple change alone
is expected to reduce El Paso’s wireless costs by as much as 20 percent.
“Every department in El Paso does its part to turn the city’s long-term
vision into reality,” said Enrique Martinez Jr., City of El Paso
Director for the Department of Information Technology. “The IT team
provides city employees with the best tools to ensure they remain
connected and productive while delivering services for our community.
T-Mobile partnered with us to offer a range of phones and standardized
rate plans that meet our operational service goals. The cost savings,
efficient delivery process, and rapid activation were key factors in our
decision for the switch to T-Mobile.”
Before making the switch, several city departments were chosen to put
T-Mobile’s network through rigorous testing that evaluated the network
performance under various loads. Many of the city’s departments use
specialized mobile apps that manage code enforcement, health
inspections, planning and more, so it was vital to get real-world
feedback about the usability of these critical tools in the field. Since
deploying the pilot program, not a single issue of service degradation
has been reported.
“T-Mobile has really gone above and beyond with the level of engagement
across various parts of our organization, ensuring that we have clear
and transparent understanding of not only our rate plans but also how
the entire transition would progress,” continued Martinez. “The on-site
support and real-time customer service have been incredibly helpful, and
the reliability of T-Mobile’s network means that we can continue
delivering outstanding services through our mobile devices.”
In Canada/Mexico, up to 5GB high-speed data then unlimited data at up to
128 kbps. Not for extended international use. Unlimited talk & text for
direct comm. between 2 people. Savings may vary; number of lines, amount
of international roaming, and prior costs of service determine savings
based on use of Mobile Without Borders.
