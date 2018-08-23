Log in
T-Mobile US    TMUS

T-MOBILE US (TMUS)
My previous session
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/23 03:32:25 pm
65.55 USD   -0.40%
03:05pT MOBILE US : City of El Paso, Texas Makes the Change to T-Mobile
08/22T MOBILE US : Prospectus
08/20T-Mobile runs behind-the-scenes PR push to support Sprint deal
T Mobile US : City of El Paso, Texas Makes the Change to T-Mobile

08/23/2018 | 03:05pm CEST

The City expects to save taxpayers up to 20% with the Un-carrier

The City of El Paso, Texas has chosen T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) to provide 1,350 voice and data lines for city employees, deployed across 26 city departments ranging from Planning and Inspections to International Bridges. The Un-carrier earned El Paso’s business with a combination of simple, cost-effective rate plans, a rock solid 4G LTE network that meets the demands of the city’s highly mobile workforce, and truly exceptional Customer Care.

“What we’ve done with the City of El Paso is a great example of what T-Mobile is doing with businesses and government organizations all over the nation,” said Mike Katz, Executive Vice President of T-Mobile for Business. “We’re finding and fixing pain points for consumers and enterprises - both public and private sector - alike.”

The City of El Paso is already a hub for transportation, manufacturing and tourism in the region, and the city has ambitious long-term goals to create a sustainable economy and a safe and secure environment boasting exceptional recreational, cultural and educational amenities for locals and visitors alike. Positioned right along the U.S. border with Mexico, many of the city’s residents and employees regularly travel to the neighboring city of Ciudad Juarez.

Before switching to T-Mobile, this border location resulted in wireless plan changes and additional roaming costs, which had to be absorbed by the city and its taxpayers. Now that they’re with the Un-carrier, city employees no longer have to worry about overages or hidden fees thanks to Mobile Without Borders, which offers unlimited talk, text and data in Mexico and Canada. This simple change alone is expected to reduce El Paso’s wireless costs by as much as 20 percent.

“Every department in El Paso does its part to turn the city’s long-term vision into reality,” said Enrique Martinez Jr., City of El Paso Director for the Department of Information Technology. “The IT team provides city employees with the best tools to ensure they remain connected and productive while delivering services for our community. T-Mobile partnered with us to offer a range of phones and standardized rate plans that meet our operational service goals. The cost savings, efficient delivery process, and rapid activation were key factors in our decision for the switch to T-Mobile.”

Before making the switch, several city departments were chosen to put T-Mobile’s network through rigorous testing that evaluated the network performance under various loads. Many of the city’s departments use specialized mobile apps that manage code enforcement, health inspections, planning and more, so it was vital to get real-world feedback about the usability of these critical tools in the field. Since deploying the pilot program, not a single issue of service degradation has been reported.

“T-Mobile has really gone above and beyond with the level of engagement across various parts of our organization, ensuring that we have clear and transparent understanding of not only our rate plans but also how the entire transition would progress,” continued Martinez. “The on-site support and real-time customer service have been incredibly helpful, and the reliability of T-Mobile’s network means that we can continue delivering outstanding services through our mobile devices.”

To learn more about the benefits of switching your business to the Un-carrier, visit https://t-mobile.com/business.

In Canada/Mexico, up to 5GB high-speed data then unlimited data at up to 128 kbps. Not for extended international use. Unlimited talk & text for direct comm. between 2 people. Savings may vary; number of lines, amount of international roaming, and prior costs of service determine savings based on use of Mobile Without Borders.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 75.6 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 42 987 M
EBIT 2018 5 251 M
Net income 2018 2 679 M
Debt 2018 26 943 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 20,79
P/E ratio 2019 16,83
EV / Sales 2018 1,94x
EV / Sales 2019 1,80x
Capitalization 56 349 M
Chart T-MOBILE US
Duration : Period :
T-Mobile US Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 77,2 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Legere Chief Executive Officer & Director
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
J. Braxton Carter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Neville R. Ray Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
T-MOBILE US3.62%56 349
AT&T-14.09%242 551
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-7.57%191 784
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP7.92%98 717
NTT DOCOMO INC3.81%95 564
KDDI CORP2.06%66 131
