T Mobile US : Congratulations Top Six Changemaker Challenge Winners!

The Yellow Tulip Project

During Julia's sophomore year of high school, two of her closest friends took their own lives. While struggling with her grief and her own depression, knew she needed to let others know that 'it's OK not to be OK,', and founded The Yellow Tulip Project. Using tulips (one friend's favorite flower) and the color yellow (the other's favorite color), The Yellow Tulip Project opens a door to conversations about mental health with a symbol of hope and renewal. Inspired by her message, Alison joined Julia, and together they're smashing the stigma and normalizing the conversation about mental health struggles. By planting tulip bulbs in the fall and welcoming them in the spring, they host community-wide events that offer a platform for people to be honest and open about their mental health struggles. Mobilizing an active network of YTP Ambassadors who bring this platform to schools, the message YTP spreads is simple and clear: Hope Happens.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

