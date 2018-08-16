Log in
T-MOBILE US (TMUS)
T Mobile US : Congratulations Top Six Changemaker Challenge Winners!

08/16/2018

The Yellow Tulip Project

During Julia's sophomore year of high school, two of her closest friends took their own lives. While struggling with her grief and her own depression, knew she needed to let others know that 'it's OK not to be OK,', and founded The Yellow Tulip Project. Using tulips (one friend's favorite flower) and the color yellow (the other's favorite color), The Yellow Tulip Project opens a door to conversations about mental health with a symbol of hope and renewal. Inspired by her message, Alison joined Julia, and together they're smashing the stigma and normalizing the conversation about mental health struggles. By planting tulip bulbs in the fall and welcoming them in the spring, they host community-wide events that offer a platform for people to be honest and open about their mental health struggles. Mobilizing an active network of YTP Ambassadors who bring this platform to schools, the message YTP spreads is simple and clear: Hope Happens.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.
As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 72.6 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visithttp://www.t-mobile.com.

Disclaimer

T-Mobile US Inc. published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 20:45:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 42 987 M
EBIT 2018 5 251 M
Net income 2018 2 679 M
Debt 2018 26 943 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 20,67
P/E ratio 2019 16,73
EV / Sales 2018 1,93x
EV / Sales 2019 1,79x
Capitalization 55 883 M
Chart T-MOBILE US
Duration : Period :
T-Mobile US Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 77,2 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Legere Chief Executive Officer & Director
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
J. Braxton Carter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Neville R. Ray Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
T-MOBILE US2.99%55 883
AT&T-16.49%234 127
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-9.91%185 943
NTT DOCOMO INC10.74%101 985
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP10.30%100 945
KDDI CORP11.06%71 994
