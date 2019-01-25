T Mobile US : Coolpad Surfs into T-Mobile with the First-Ever 600 MHz Hotspot

YOU get coverage and YOU get coverage. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today launched the first-ever 600 MHz hotspot, the Coolpad Surf, for just $3 per month for 24 months plus a data plan. This pocket-sized hotspot from Coolpad Americas gives you reliable speed and coverage on the go, whether you’re in a less populated area, traveling the country… or just need to distract your backseat drivers.

The Coolpad Surf taps into T-Mobile’s 600 MHz LTE, now available in more than 2,700 cities and towns across 43 states and Puerto Rico. That's a game-changer for Americans as 600 MHz LTE offers even more LTE coverage and capacity to T-Mobile’s network. And because the signal travels twice as far from the tower and works four times better in buildings than mid-band, 600 MHz LTE offers better coverage -- even in more rural areas.

“The Coolpad Surf joins an impressive lineup of 600 MHz capable devices at T-Mobile -- we went from zero devices to 29 in just over a year with phones, tablets, IoT devices and now, a hotspot,” said Neville Ray, CTO of T-Mobile. “Now, along with 600 MHz adding more coverage and more capacity, T-Mobile customers continue to get more choice. And we're just getting started."

T-Mobile swept the FCC’s Broadcast Incentive Auction in April 2017, winning a massive haul of super-premium low band spectrum to cover every American across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. After receiving its spectrum licenses from the FCC, the Un-carrier began lighting up its 600 MHz network in only two months, and in September 2017, T-Mobile announced the first-ever 600 MHz device – the LG V30. Since then, the company has blown out its 600 MHz capable device roster. All these choices on the nation's fastest LTE network… more reasons T-Mobile customers are the happiest in wireless, two years running.

The Coolpad Surf features:

A 2150 mAh battery that lasts up to 48 hours on standby or for 5.3 hours of continuous use and can be used with up to 15 devices at once

A sleek, lightweight and portable design measuring only 4.29 x 2.64 x 0.63 inches

LED indicators and control panel with key statistics including battery life

Support for Band 71 (600 MHz LTE) along with 4G LTE Bands 2, 4 and 66, and 3G Bands 1, 2 and 4

Starting today, T-Mobile customers – including T-Mobile for Business -- can get a Coolpad Surf on T-Mobile’s interest-free Equipment Installment Plan for $0 down and just $3 per month for 24 months (FRP: $72). Data plans start at $10 per month with AutoPay for 2GB high-speed data. If you need more, T-Mobile has tiered plans that go up to 22 GB high-speed data for $85 per month with AutoPay. To get your Coolpad Surf, head into a participating T-Mobile store or call or message your Team of Experts.

For more information on the Coolpad Surf, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/internet-device/coolpad-surf. For more information on hotspot data plans, go here.

Limited time offer; subject to change. Tax on device due at sale. Equipment Installment Plan: 0% APR, device pricing for well-qualified customers. If you cancel wireless service remaining balance on device becomes due. Hotspot plans: Credit approval, deposit, and $25 SIM starter kit may be required. AutoPay Pricing for lines 1-8. Without AutoPay, $5 more/line. May not be reflected on 1st bill. Sales taxes and fees included in monthly price. Full speeds available up to monthly allotment, then slowed to 2G speeds. During congestion, customers using >50 GB/mo. may notice reduced speeds until next bill cycle.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 79.7 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190125005253/en/