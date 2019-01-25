T Mobile US : Coolpad Surfs into T-Mobile with the First-Ever 600 MHz Hotspot

YOU get coverage and YOU get coverage. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today
launched the first-ever 600 MHz hotspot, the Coolpad Surf, for just $3
per month for 24 months plus a data plan. This pocket-sized hotspot from Coolpad
Americas gives you reliable speed and coverage on the go, whether
you’re in a less populated area, traveling the country… or just need to
distract your backseat drivers.
The Coolpad Surf taps into T-Mobile’s 600 MHz LTE, now available in more
than 2,700 cities and towns across 43 states and Puerto Rico. That's a
game-changer for Americans as 600 MHz LTE offers even more LTE coverage
and capacity to T-Mobile’s network. And because the signal travels twice
as far from the tower and works four times better in buildings than
mid-band, 600 MHz LTE offers better coverage -- even in more rural areas.
“The Coolpad Surf joins an impressive lineup of 600 MHz capable devices
at T-Mobile -- we went from zero devices to 29 in just over a year with
phones, tablets, IoT devices and now, a hotspot,” said Neville Ray, CTO
of T-Mobile. “Now, along with 600 MHz adding more coverage and more
capacity, T-Mobile customers continue to get more choice. And we're just
getting started."
T-Mobile swept the FCC’s Broadcast Incentive Auction in April 2017,
winning a massive haul of super-premium low band spectrum to cover every
American across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. After receiving its spectrum
licenses from the FCC, the Un-carrier began lighting up its 600 MHz
network in only two
months, and in September 2017, T-Mobile announced
the first-ever 600 MHz device – the LG V30. Since then, the company
has blown out its 600 MHz capable device roster. All these choices on
the nation's fastest LTE network… more reasons T-Mobile customers are
the happiest
in wireless, two years running.
The Coolpad Surf features:
-
A 2150 mAh battery that lasts up to 48 hours on standby or for 5.3
hours of continuous use and can be used with up to 15 devices at once
-
A sleek, lightweight and portable design measuring only 4.29 x 2.64 x
0.63 inches
-
LED indicators and control panel with key statistics including battery
life
-
Support for Band 71 (600 MHz LTE) along with 4G LTE Bands 2, 4 and 66,
and 3G Bands 1, 2 and 4
Starting today, T-Mobile customers – including T-Mobile for Business --
can get a Coolpad Surf on T-Mobile’s interest-free Equipment Installment
Plan for $0 down and just $3 per month for 24 months (FRP: $72). Data
plans start at $10 per month with AutoPay for 2GB high-speed data. If
you need more, T-Mobile has tiered plans that go up to 22 GB high-speed
data for $85 per month with AutoPay. To get your Coolpad Surf, head into
a participating T-Mobile
store or call
or message your Team of Experts.
For more information on the Coolpad Surf, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/internet-device/coolpad-surf.
For more information on hotspot data plans, go here.
Limited time offer; subject to change. Tax on device due at sale.
Equipment Installment Plan: 0% APR, device pricing for
well-qualified customers. If you cancel wireless service remaining
balance on device becomes due. Hotspot plans: Credit
approval, deposit, and $25 SIM starter kit may be required. AutoPay
Pricing for lines 1-8. Without AutoPay, $5 more/line. May not be
reflected on 1st bill. Sales taxes and fees included in monthly price.
Full speeds available up to monthly allotment, then slowed to 2G speeds.
During congestion, customers using >50 GB/mo. may notice reduced speeds
until next bill cycle.
About T-Mobile US, Inc.
As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining
the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading
product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network
delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 79.7 million customers who
are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue,
Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and
operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more
information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.
