T Mobile US : Employee Reviews on Glassdoor Rank T-Mobile CEO John Legere #1 Wireless CEO (Again for the 5th Year!) and #4 CEO in America

Today, Glassdoor named T-Mobile CEO John Legere one of best of the best
CEOs in the nation. As part of the 2019 Employees’ Choice Awards,
Glassdoor’s Top CEO rankings once again included Legere, who earned the
number one spot for wireless CEO for the fifth year in a row AND the
number four spot in America! He also claimed the highest spot for
Seattle and the State of Washington, home to T-Mobile HQ. The rankings
are based on voluntary company reviews that T-Mobile employees post on
Glassdoor. Through their comments specifically referencing CEO
leadership, employees gave Legere an astounding 99 percent approval
rating compared to an average CEO approval rating of 69 percent.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618006102/en/
Employee Reviews on Glassdoor Rank T-Mobile CEO John Legere #1 Wireless CEO (Again for the 5th Year!) and #4 CEO in America (Photo: Business Wire)
“I’m so motivated by how hard Team Magenta works to take care of
customers and make T-Mobile an amazing company – they inspire me to try
to be a better CEO every single day!” said T-Mobile CEO John Legere. “I
love seeing all the feedback from our employees in forums like
Glassdoor. It keeps me tuned into what’s working and where we can
improve!”
CEO approval ratings are gathered through Glassdoor’s online company
review survey, which assesses current and former employee sentiment
about job and company satisfaction, work environment and culture.
Employees submit reviews and rate various factors, including overall
satisfaction with senior management and whether they approve, disapprove
or are neutral about their CEO’s job performance.
Anonymous T-Mobile employee comments from the survey speak volumes. “Our
CEO has major love for his customers and loves his employees even more,”
wrote a sales representative from McKinney, Texas. And one support
manager wrote, “Our CEO is the real deal. He holds employees in high
regard and invests a lot of his time and energy in ensuring they know.
He’s innovative and engaging (and very entertaining), and his senior
leadership echoes those qualities.”
And it’s not just T-Mobile’s CEO winning awards. For the second
consecutive year, T-Mobile was honored as a Glassdoor
Best Place to Work in 2019, landing at #59 out of 100. That was just
one of more
than 60 local and national Best Place to Work awards earned by
T-Mobile in 2018 alone. See the complete list of Glassdoor’s Top CEOs of
2019 here.
For more information about what makes T-Mobile a great place to work, visit
the careers page.
