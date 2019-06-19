T Mobile US : Employee Reviews on Glassdoor Rank T-Mobile CEO John Legere #1 Wireless CEO (Again for the 5th Year!) and #4 CEO in America

It’s a five-peat: The Un-CEO once again earns recognition as one of America’s most-admired business leaders

Today, Glassdoor named T-Mobile CEO John Legere one of best of the best CEOs in the nation. As part of the 2019 Employees’ Choice Awards, Glassdoor’s Top CEO rankings once again included Legere, who earned the number one spot for wireless CEO for the fifth year in a row AND the number four spot in America! He also claimed the highest spot for Seattle and the State of Washington, home to T-Mobile HQ. The rankings are based on voluntary company reviews that T-Mobile employees post on Glassdoor. Through their comments specifically referencing CEO leadership, employees gave Legere an astounding 99 percent approval rating compared to an average CEO approval rating of 69 percent.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618006102/en/

Employee Reviews on Glassdoor Rank T-Mobile CEO John Legere #1 Wireless CEO (Again for the 5th Year!) and #4 CEO in America (Photo: Business Wire)

“I’m so motivated by how hard Team Magenta works to take care of customers and make T-Mobile an amazing company – they inspire me to try to be a better CEO every single day!” said T-Mobile CEO John Legere. “I love seeing all the feedback from our employees in forums like Glassdoor. It keeps me tuned into what’s working and where we can improve!”

CEO approval ratings are gathered through Glassdoor’s online company review survey, which assesses current and former employee sentiment about job and company satisfaction, work environment and culture. Employees submit reviews and rate various factors, including overall satisfaction with senior management and whether they approve, disapprove or are neutral about their CEO’s job performance.

Anonymous T-Mobile employee comments from the survey speak volumes. “Our CEO has major love for his customers and loves his employees even more,” wrote a sales representative from McKinney, Texas. And one support manager wrote, “Our CEO is the real deal. He holds employees in high regard and invests a lot of his time and energy in ensuring they know. He’s innovative and engaging (and very entertaining), and his senior leadership echoes those qualities.”

And it’s not just T-Mobile’s CEO winning awards. For the second consecutive year, T-Mobile was honored as a Glassdoor Best Place to Work in 2019, landing at #59 out of 100. That was just one of more than 60 local and national Best Place to Work awards earned by T-Mobile in 2018 alone. See the complete list of Glassdoor’s Top CEOs of 2019 here. For more information about what makes T-Mobile a great place to work, visit the careers page.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 81.3 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor is one of the largest and fastest growing job sites in the world today. Set apart by the tens of millions of reviews and insights provided by employees and candidates, Glassdoor combines all the jobs with this valuable data to make it easy for people to find a job that is uniquely right for them. As a result, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like job advertising and employer branding products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for approximately 700,000 companies in more than 190 countries. For labor market trends and analysis, visit Glassdoor Economic Research. For company news and career advice and tips, visit the Glassdoor Blog and for employer-related news and insights to help employers hire, visit the Glassdoor for Employers Blog. Visit Glassdoor.com or download our apps on iOS and Android platforms.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618006102/en/