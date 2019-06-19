T Mobile US : Employees Use Glassdoor Reviews to Rank T-Mobile CEO John Legere #1 Wireless CEO (Again for the 5th Year!) and #4 CEO in America

CEO approval ratings are gathered through Glassdoor's online company review survey, which assesses current and former employee sentiment about job and company satisfaction, work environment and culture. Employees submit reviews and rate various factors, including overall satisfaction with senior management and whether they approve, disapprove or are neutral about their CEO's job performance.

Anonymous T-Mobile employee comments from the survey speak volumes. 'Our CEO has major love for his customers and loves his employees even more,' wrote a sales representative from McKinney, Texas. And one support manager wrote, 'Our CEO is the real deal. He holds employees in high regard and invests a lot of his time and energy in ensuring they know. He's innovative and engaging (and very entertaining), and his senior leadership echoes those qualities.'