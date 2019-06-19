Log in
T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
T Mobile US : Employees Use Glassdoor Reviews to Rank T-Mobile CEO John Legere #1 Wireless CEO (Again for the 5th Year!) and #4 CEO in America

06/19/2019 | 12:43am EDT

CEO approval ratings are gathered through Glassdoor's online company review survey, which assesses current and former employee sentiment about job and company satisfaction, work environment and culture. Employees submit reviews and rate various factors, including overall satisfaction with senior management and whether they approve, disapprove or are neutral about their CEO's job performance.

Anonymous T-Mobile employee comments from the survey speak volumes. 'Our CEO has major love for his customers and loves his employees even more,' wrote a sales representative from McKinney, Texas. And one support manager wrote, 'Our CEO is the real deal. He holds employees in high regard and invests a lot of his time and energy in ensuring they know. He's innovative and engaging (and very entertaining), and his senior leadership echoes those qualities.'

Disclaimer

T-Mobile US Inc. published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 04:43:00 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 45 420 M
EBIT 2019 5 857 M
Net income 2019 3 390 M
Debt 2019 24 469 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 19,40
P/E ratio 2020 16,38
EV / Sales 2019 1,99x
EV / Sales 2020 1,86x
Capitalization 65 807 M
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 83,0 $
Spread / Average Target 7,8%
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Legere Chief Executive Officer & Director
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
J. Braxton Carter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Neville R. Ray Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
T-MOBILE US20.17%63 389
AT&T13.17%226 895
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-7.66%183 935
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP40.66%97 998
NTT DOCOMO INC1.84%77 328
KDDI CORP5.82%60 850
