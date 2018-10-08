Log in
T-MOBILE US (TMUS)
T Mobile US : First-ever 600 MHz Capable Tablet Arrives Exclusively at T-Mobile

10/08/2018

Bellevue, Washington - October 8, 2018 -Alcatel's new 3T 8 is coming exclusively to the Un-carrier,and it's the first ever tablet to tap into T-Mobile's 600 MHz spectrum - now available in more than 1,250 cities and towns across 36 states, including Puerto Rico.

The Alcatel 3T 8 is powered by a massive 4080mAh battery that gives people 8.5 hours of constant video streaming over WiFi and 7 hours on high-speed LTE, meaning there's plenty of juice available to watch your favorite flicks from Netflix on Us -- available with T-Mobile ONE family plans. And with Eye Care Mode, the tablet reduces blue light and optimizes brightness to help prevent visual fatigue during those binge-watching sessions.

The Alcatel 3T 8 is available online and in T-Mobile retail stores beginning Oct. 12 for $6 down and $6 a month on the T-Mobile Equipment Installment Plan (FRP: $150).

For more information on the Alcatel 3T 8 and T-Mobile's tablet line-up, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/internet-devices.

Disclaimer

T-Mobile US Inc. published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 13:37:09 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 43 018 M
EBIT 2018 5 268 M
Net income 2018 2 685 M
Debt 2018 27 137 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 21,60
P/E ratio 2019 17,41
EV / Sales 2018 1,98x
EV / Sales 2019 1,85x
Capitalization 58 112 M
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 77,7 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Legere Chief Executive Officer & Director
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
J. Braxton Carter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Neville R. Ray Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
T-MOBILE US8.00%58 112
AT&T-12.58%246 835
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-2.15%202 667
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP20.12%107 209
NTT DOCOMO INC10.00%98 798
KDDI CORP4.91%66 328
