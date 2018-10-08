T Mobile US : First-ever 600 MHz Capable Tablet Arrives Exclusively at T-Mobile

Bellevue, Washington - October 8, 2018 -Alcatel's new 3T 8 is coming exclusively to the Un-carrier,and it's the first ever tablet to tap into T-Mobile's 600 MHz spectrum - now available in more than 1,250 cities and towns across 36 states, including Puerto Rico.

The Alcatel 3T 8 is powered by a massive 4080mAh battery that gives people 8.5 hours of constant video streaming over WiFi and 7 hours on high-speed LTE, meaning there's plenty of juice available to watch your favorite flicks from Netflix on Us -- available with T-Mobile ONE family plans. And with Eye Care Mode, the tablet reduces blue light and optimizes brightness to help prevent visual fatigue during those binge-watching sessions.

The Alcatel 3T 8 is available online and in T-Mobile retail stores beginning Oct. 12 for $6 down and $6 a month on the T-Mobile Equipment Installment Plan (FRP: $150).

For more information on the Alcatel 3T 8 and T-Mobile's tablet line-up, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/internet-devices.