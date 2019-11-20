T Mobile US : Four for Free? T-Mobile Has a Major iPhone “on Us” Deal for Magenta Friday

So. Many. Deals. Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced even more holiday offers to help customers finish their shopping before things get ca-razy. Starting Magenta Friday, November 22 — a week before Black Friday — T-Mobile customers can score iPhone “on us” for the family! Yep, it’s a big ole gift from T-Mobile … after 24 months, customers will have paid only the sales tax for up to FOUR iPhone 11 or iPhone XR … AND, they can still snag offers on iPhone 8, Apple Watch and more.

iPhone “On Us”

Starting this Friday, new and existing T-Mobile customers can get iPhone 11 or iPhone XR “on us” or up to $700 off iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max with monthly bill credits when they activate a new voice line on a qualifying rate plan and trade in a qualifying iPhone. And, shoppers with more than one iPhone fan on their list, rejoice…T-Mobile customers can score up to FOUR iPhone models “on us” with this deal! PLUS, with Essentials, get four lines of unlimited talk, text and high-speed data for just $30 per month per line with AutoPay. That means customers can get four lines for $30 per month per line plus taxes and fees AND four iPhone 11 models “on us.” Merriment intensifies.

And with a new iPhone on Essentials, customers also get unlimited texting in more than 210 countries and destinations abroad. And, they’ll score the best customer care in wireless with a dedicated Team of Experts, free industry-leading scam protection to fight robocalls and weekly free stuff and discounts from T-Mobile Tuesdays.

Even More Deals

T-Mobile customers can also get an iPhone 8 “on us” or up to $450 off an iPhone 8 Plus with monthly bill credits when they activate a new voice line on a qualifying rate plan and trade in a qualifying iPhone.

And, at the Un-carrier, customers can also get one Apple Watch Series 3 or 5 and take $200 off a second one with monthly bill credits when they join T-Mobile and activate both watches or add a watch line on an existing qualifying plan.

T-Mobile’s Expanded Network

600 MHz is T-Mobile’s newest, most powerful signal, and it works on iPhone 11 and XR — no signal goes farther or is more reliable. And in just the last three years, T-Mobile added more than 1,000,000 square miles of new LTE coverage — an area bigger than all 26 states east of the Mississippi River. At the same time, the Un-carrier added 25,000 towers and cell sites and hired more than 3,000 engineers. The result is a network that covers 326 million people, almost everyone in the country. The Un-carrier has invested billions to make it all possible, and now T-Mobile’s getting ready to launch the country’s first nationwide 5G network on December 6.

T-Mobile’s Magenta Friday offers begin Friday, November 22. For more information on all the Un-carrier’s offers, please visit https://www.t-mobile.com/offers/deals-hub.

During congestion, Essentials customers may notice speeds lower than other customers and further reduction if using >50 GB/mo. Limited time offers; subject to change. Device offers via 24 bill credits with finance agreement(s): if you cancel your line before receiving 24 credits, your remaining balance will become due (e.g., up to $699.99 for iPhone 11 or $1,099.99 for iPhone 11 Pro Max), if cancelling your account, you can contact us first to instead make discounted monthly payments (for smartphone offers only). Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. For well-qualified customers. If you have canceled lines in past 90 days, reactivate them first. $10 SIM card, and, in stores & on customer service calls, $20 assisted or upgrade support charge may be required. Must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles from trade-in. May not be combined with some offers or discounts (Carrier Freedom).

iPhone on us: Up to $700 via bill credits based on trade in eligibility (iPhone 8, 8+, X, XR, XS, or XS Max trade-ins receive max value). Apple Watch: Must maintain Apple Watch DIGITS service on both watches to receive credits. Essentials: Plus taxes & fees, approx. 4-38% of bill. Max 6 lines. 600 MHz: Capable device required. No signal is more reliable (traveling far and deep) than 600 MHz.

