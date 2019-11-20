Log in
T Mobile US : Four for Free? T-Mobile Has a Major iPhone "on Us" Deal for Magenta Friday

11/20/2019

So. Many. Deals. Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced even more holiday offers to help customers finish their shopping before things get ca-razy. Starting Magenta Friday, November 22 — a week before Black Friday — T-Mobile customers can score iPhone “on us” for the family! Yep, it’s a big ole gift from T-Mobile … after 24 months, customers will have paid only the sales tax for up to FOUR iPhone 11 or iPhone XR … AND, they can still snag offers on iPhone 8, Apple Watch and more.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005521/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

iPhone “On Us”

Starting this Friday, new and existing T-Mobile customers can get iPhone 11 or iPhone XR “on us” or up to $700 off iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max with monthly bill credits when they activate a new voice line on a qualifying rate plan and trade in a qualifying iPhone. And, shoppers with more than one iPhone fan on their list, rejoice…T-Mobile customers can score up to FOUR iPhone models “on us” with this deal! PLUS, with Essentials, get four lines of unlimited talk, text and high-speed data for just $30 per month per line with AutoPay. That means customers can get four lines for $30 per month per line plus taxes and fees AND four iPhone 11 models “on us.” Merriment intensifies.

And with a new iPhone on Essentials, customers also get unlimited texting in more than 210 countries and destinations abroad. And, they’ll score the best customer care in wireless with a dedicated Team of Experts, free industry-leading scam protection to fight robocalls and weekly free stuff and discounts from T-Mobile Tuesdays.

Even More Deals

T-Mobile customers can also get an iPhone 8 “on us” or up to $450 off an iPhone 8 Plus with monthly bill credits when they activate a new voice line on a qualifying rate plan and trade in a qualifying iPhone.

And, at the Un-carrier, customers can also get one Apple Watch Series 3 or 5 and take $200 off a second one with monthly bill credits when they join T-Mobile and activate both watches or add a watch line on an existing qualifying plan.

T-Mobile’s Expanded Network

600 MHz is T-Mobile’s newest, most powerful signal, and it works on iPhone 11 and XR — no signal goes farther or is more reliable. And in just the last three years, T-Mobile added more than 1,000,000 square miles of new LTE coverage — an area bigger than all 26 states east of the Mississippi River. At the same time, the Un-carrier added 25,000 towers and cell sites and hired more than 3,000 engineers. The result is a network that covers 326 million people, almost everyone in the country. The Un-carrier has invested billions to make it all possible, and now T-Mobile’s getting ready to launch the country’s first nationwide 5G network on December 6.

T-Mobile’s Magenta Friday offers begin Friday, November 22. For more information on all the Un-carrier’s offers, please visit https://www.t-mobile.com/offers/deals-hub.

During congestion, Essentials customers may notice speeds lower than other customers and further reduction if using >50 GB/mo. Limited time offers; subject to change. Device offers via 24 bill credits with finance agreement(s): if you cancel your line before receiving 24 credits, your remaining balance will become due (e.g., up to $699.99 for iPhone 11 or $1,099.99 for iPhone 11 Pro Max), if cancelling your account, you can contact us first to instead make discounted monthly payments (for smartphone offers only). Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. For well-qualified customers. If you have canceled lines in past 90 days, reactivate them first. $10 SIM card, and, in stores & on customer service calls, $20 assisted or upgrade support charge may be required. Must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles from trade-in. May not be combined with some offers or discounts (Carrier Freedom).

iPhone on us: Up to $700 via bill credits based on trade in eligibility (iPhone 8, 8+, X, XR, XS, or XS Max trade-ins receive max value). Apple Watch: Must maintain Apple Watch DIGITS service on both watches to receive credits. Essentials: Plus taxes & fees, approx. 4-38% of bill. Max 6 lines. 600 MHz: Capable device required. No signal is more reliable (traveling far and deep) than 600 MHz.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 84.2 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.


© Business Wire 2019
