T Mobile US : Go Big or Bigger with Samsung Galaxy Fold at T-Mobile

Let your choices unfold. Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced that the Samsung Galaxy Fold is coming to the Un-carrier online on April 25th at 9 PM PT and in select T-Mobile stores on April 26th. The new device boasts a whole new form factor that gives you the flexibility to do more --- like fold it in half and swap from the folded 4.6” screen to the larger 7.3” Infinity Flex Display! This innovative device is right at home at the Un-carrier – just take a look at all the ways T-Mobile has disrupted the status quo in wireless – from Carrier Freedom to T-Mobile ONE that gets you up to $1,550 per line in extra benefits per year. So of course, customers will be able to pick up one of the first phones of its kind at T-Mobile.

Here’s just a few reasons you should get it at the Un-carrier and not AT&T:

A bigger screen for all your free shows and movies. With T-Mobile ONE family plans, Un-carrier customers get Netflix on Us. With the first ever Infinity Flex Display, you’ll have a great view for all those award-winning movies and original shows, plus you can stream all you want with unlimited data.

Amp up your productivity. The Samsung Galaxy Fold lets you open three multi-windows at once, and on the T-Mobile network – now connecting 99% of Americans – you'll take multi-tasking next level.

Travel connected and in style. T-Mobile ONE customers get international texting and data included in over 210 countries and destinations PLUS free unlimited texting and one hour of Wi-Fi on Gogo-enabled US flights, so you stay connected, where your travels take you. And for all those incredible travel shots you'll be taking? The SIX cameras on the Galaxy Fold are the perfect match.

And if that’s not enough, with T-Mobile ONE, you get even more benefits like unlimited talk, text and data, taxes and fees included PLUS rad deals from T-Mobile Tuesdays like free tacos, access to exclusive Ariana Grande stage-front tickets and a subscription to MLB.tv.

The new Galaxy Fold also connects to T-Mobile’s 600 MHz Extended Range LTE to give customers even better coverage than before in buildings and rural areas. T-Mobile customers have LTE-Advanced across the Un-carrier’s entire LTE footprint, and the Galaxy Fold comes equipped with speed boosting LTE-Advanced technologies like 256 QAM and carrier aggregation.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold will be available in Space Silver, with 512GB memory, a 4,380 mAH battery and wireless PowerShare capabilities. And, your new superphone comes with a free carbon fiber case and Wireless Galaxy Buds - all included!

Call your local T-Mobile stores to check availability or go online starting April 25th at 9 PM PT to grab your new Samsung Galaxy Fold. For more information and to check store availability, go here: https://www.t-mobile.com/devices/samsung-galaxy-fold.

During congestion the small fraction of customers using >50GB/mo. may notice reduced speeds until next bill cycle due to data prioritization. Video streams at 480p. T-Mobile ONE: Credit approval, deposit, and $25 SIM starter kit or$20 upgrade support charge may be required. Unlimited talk & text features for direct communications between 2 people. Unlimited high-speed data US only. In Canada/Mexico, up to 5GB high-speed data then unlimited at up to 128kbps. Standard speeds approx. 128Kbps. Netflix On Us: Offer subject to change. Receive Netflix Standard 2-screen (up to $10.99/mo. value) while you maintain 2+ qual'g T-Mobile ONE lines. 1/account; may take 1-2 bill cycles. We cover 99% of Americans with LTE. See coverage details @ T-Mobile.com.

