T Mobile US : Go Big or Bigger with Samsung Galaxy Fold at T-Mobile

Let your choices unfold. Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced that
the Samsung Galaxy Fold is coming to the Un-carrier online on April 25th
at 9 PM PT and in select T-Mobile stores on April 26th. The
new device boasts a whole new form factor that gives you the flexibility
to do more --- like fold it in half and swap from the folded 4.6” screen
to the larger 7.3” Infinity Flex Display! This innovative device is
right at home at the Un-carrier – just take a look at all the ways
T-Mobile has disrupted the status quo in wireless – from Carrier
Freedom to T-Mobile
ONE that gets you up to $1,550
per line in extra benefits per year. So of course, customers will be
able to pick up one of the first phones of its kind at T-Mobile.
Here’s just a few reasons you should get it at the Un-carrier and not
AT&T:
-
A bigger screen for all your free shows and movies. With
T-Mobile ONE family plans, Un-carrier customers get Netflix on Us.
With the first ever Infinity Flex Display, you’ll have a great view
for all those award-winning movies and original shows, plus you can
stream all you want with unlimited data.
-
Amp up your productivity. The Samsung Galaxy Fold lets you open
three multi-windows at once, and on the T-Mobile network – now
connecting 99% of Americans – you’ll take multi-tasking next level.
-
Travel connected and in style. T-Mobile ONE customers get
international texting and data included in over 210 countries and
destinations PLUS free unlimited texting and one hour of Wi-Fi on
Gogo-enabled US flights, so you stay connected, where your travels
take you. And for all those incredible travel shots you’ll be taking?
The SIX cameras on the Galaxy Fold are the perfect match.
And if that’s not enough, with T-Mobile ONE, you get even more benefits
like unlimited talk, text and data, taxes and fees included PLUS rad
deals from T-Mobile Tuesdays like free tacos,
access
to exclusive Ariana Grande stage-front tickets and a
subscription to MLB.tv.
The new Galaxy Fold also connects to T-Mobile’s 600 MHz Extended Range
LTE to give customers even better coverage than before in buildings and
rural areas. T-Mobile customers have LTE-Advanced across the
Un-carrier’s entire LTE footprint, and the Galaxy Fold comes equipped
with speed boosting LTE-Advanced technologies like 256 QAM and carrier
aggregation.
The Samsung Galaxy Fold will be available in Space Silver, with 512GB
memory, a 4,380 mAH battery and wireless PowerShare capabilities. And,
your new superphone comes with a free carbon fiber case and Wireless
Galaxy Buds - all included!
Call your local T-Mobile stores to check availability or go online
starting April 25th at 9 PM PT to grab your new Samsung
Galaxy Fold. For more information and to check store availability, go
here: https://www.t-mobile.com/devices/samsung-galaxy-fold.
