T Mobile US : Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Communacopia Conference

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Mike Sievert, President and Chief Operating Officer of T-Mobile US, Inc., J. Braxton Carter, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of T-Mobile US, Inc., and Neville Ray, Executive Vice President & Chief Technology Officer of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) will present and provide a business update on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time at Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference in New York, NY.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website, http://investor.t-mobile.com, on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 83.1 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.

