Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  T-Mobile US    TMUS

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

T Mobile US : Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Communacopia Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 08:37am EDT

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Mike Sievert, President and Chief Operating Officer of T-Mobile US, Inc., J. Braxton Carter, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of T-Mobile US, Inc., and Neville Ray, Executive Vice President & Chief Technology Officer of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) will present and provide a business update on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time at Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference in New York, NY.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website, http://investor.t-mobile.com, on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

To automatically receive T-Mobile financial news by e-mail, please visit the T-Mobile Investor Relations website, http://investor.t-mobile.com, and subscribe to E-mail Alerts.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 83.1 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.

View source version on businesswire.com :https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190913005009/en/

Investor Contact:
Nils Paellmann
investor.relations@t-mobile.com
http://investor.t-mobile.com

Source: T-Mobile US, Inc.

Disclaimer

T-Mobile US Inc. published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 12:36:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on T-MOBILE US
08:37aT MOBILE US : Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Communacopia Conference
PU
07:01aT-MOBILE US, INC. : to Present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference in N..
BU
09/12T MOBILE US : The Most Powerful and Advanced iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max..
BU
09/125G FOR EVERYONE : A New Age of Emergency Response
PU
09/09Charlie Ergen Bets on Globalstar in Debt Deal
DJ
09/09U.S. charges Chinese professor in latest shot at Huawei
RE
09/09U.S. charges Chinese professor in latest shot at Huawei
RE
09/09T-MOBILE US, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statem..
AQ
09/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 45 319 M
EBIT 2019 5 801 M
Net income 2019 3 441 M
Debt 2019 23 143 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 19,9x
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
EV / Sales2019 2,01x
EV / Sales2020 1,90x
Capitalization 68 092 M
Chart T-MOBILE US
Duration : Period :
T-Mobile US Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 88,83  $
Last Close Price 79,69  $
Spread / Highest target 43,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Legere Chief Executive Officer & Director
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
J. Braxton Carter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Neville R. Ray Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
T-MOBILE US25.28%68 092
AT&T34.48%280 443
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-9.54%176 203
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-33.09%89 878
NTT DOCOMO INC15.09%85 610
KDDI CORP10.83%62 400
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group