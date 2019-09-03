Log in
T-Mobile US

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
T Mobile US : Illinois joins lawsuit to stop T-Mobile, Sprint merger

09/03/2019 | 01:22pm EDT
A Sprint sign is seen on top of a Sprint retail store in New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Illinois has joined a multistate lawsuit aimed at stopping the merger of U.S. wireless carriers T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp, the New York attorney general's office, which is leading the effort along with California, said on Tuesday.

Illinois joins 15 other states and the District of Columbia in seeking to stop the $26 billion (£21 billion) merger, which the states argue will lead to higher costs for consumers.

A spokeswoman for T-Mobile said the company had no comment.

"With Illinois’ addition to our lawsuit, more than half the U.S. population is now represented by states that are suing to block the anti-competitive megamerger of T-Mobile and Sprint," said New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Last month, a U.S. District Court in Manhattan ordered that the trial be delayed to Dec. 9, a victory for the states which had said they needed more time to investigate the deal.

"With fewer companies competing, customers would face fewer choices, higher prices, less innovation and lower quality service," Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in a statement.

The Justice Department has signed off on the merger while the Federal Communications Commission has indicated it plans to approve it, and has begun the process of formally doing so.

To win those approvals, the third- and fourth-largest U.S. wireless companies agreed to divest Sprint’s prepaid businesses to satellite television company Dish Network Corp to create a fourth U.S. wireless carrier.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Tom Brown)

Stocks treated in this article : DISH Network Corporation, T-Mobile US
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION -2.77% 32.625 Delayed Quote.34.40%
T-MOBILE US -1.09% 77.25 Delayed Quote.22.70%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 45 319 M
EBIT 2019 5 801 M
Net income 2019 3 441 M
Debt 2019 23 143 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 19,5x
P/E ratio 2020 16,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,98x
EV / Sales2020 1,87x
Capitalization 66 690 M
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Legere Chief Executive Officer & Director
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
J. Braxton Carter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Neville R. Ray Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
T-MOBILE US22.70%66 690
AT&T23.55%257 645
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-12.83%169 445
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-32.13%92 629
NTT DOCOMO INC11.58%84 335
KDDI CORP9.90%62 874
