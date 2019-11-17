Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  T-Mobile US    TMUS

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

T-Mobile US, Inc. : to Host Business Update Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/17/2019 | 08:01pm EST

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) will host a conference call for investors and media on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 9 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) and will provide a business update.

Access via Phone (audio only):
Date: Monday, November 18, 2019
Time: 9 a.m. EST
US/Canada: 800-367-2403
International: +1-334-777-6978
Participant Passcode: 9436588

Please plan on accessing the conference call ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks starting shortly after the call concludes and can be accessed by dialing 888-203-1112 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-719-457-0820 (International). The access code for the replay is 9436588.

Access via Webcast (audio only):
The conference call audio will be webcast beginning at 9 a.m. EST and can be accessed HERE. You may join via laptop, tablet or mobile device. Audio will stream through your selected device, so be sure to have your headphones or your volume turned up.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 84.2 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on T-MOBILE US
08:01pT-MOBILE US, INC. : to Host Business Update Call
BU
11/15NETFLIX, T-MOBILE, ALPHABET : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
11/15T MOBILE US : Mobile CEO Isn' aking WeWork CEO Job --CNBC
DJ
11/14T MOBILE US : Mobile, Sprin o Open Cusomer Suppor Cener in Nassau Couny
DJ
11/14Loss at WeWork Blows Past $1 Billion -- WSJ
DJ
11/13T MOBILE US : Forget the Frenzy. T-Mobile Kicks off the Holiday Season Early wit..
BU
11/12Amdocs to Provide Services for AT&T, T-Mobile and Others
DJ
11/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/12WHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 44 941 M
EBIT 2019 5 767 M
Net income 2019 3 446 M
Debt 2019 23 741 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 20,0x
P/E ratio 2020 16,2x
EV / Sales2019 2,01x
EV / Sales2020 1,85x
Capitalization 66 795 M
Chart T-MOBILE US
Duration : Period :
T-Mobile US Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 90,98  $
Last Close Price 78,07  $
Spread / Highest target 46,0%
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Legere Chief Executive Officer & Director
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
J. Braxton Carter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Neville R. Ray Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
T-MOBILE US22.73%66 795
AT&T38.40%288 548
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-17.80%160 114
NTT DOCOMO, INC.22.83%89 629
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-39.19%81 072
KDDI CORPORATION23.04%67 944
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group