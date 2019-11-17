T-Mobile US, Inc. : to Host Business Update Call

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) will host a conference call for investors and media on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 9 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) and will provide a business update.

Access via Phone (audio only):

Date: Monday, November 18, 2019

Time: 9 a.m. EST

US/Canada: 800-367-2403

International: +1-334-777-6978

Participant Passcode: 9436588

Please plan on accessing the conference call ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks starting shortly after the call concludes and can be accessed by dialing 888-203-1112 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-719-457-0820 (International). The access code for the replay is 9436588.

Access via Webcast (audio only):

The conference call audio will be webcast beginning at 9 a.m. EST and can be accessed HERE. You may join via laptop, tablet or mobile device. Audio will stream through your selected device, so be sure to have your headphones or your volume turned up.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 84.2 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.

