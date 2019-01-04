T-Mobile US, Inc. to Present at the Citi 2019 Global TMT West Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mike Sievert, President & Chief Operating Officer and J. Braxton Carter, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) will present and provide a business update on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at 11:45 a.m. Pacific Time (2:45 p.m. Eastern Time) at the Citi 2019 Global TMT West Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada.



A live webcast of the event will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website, http://investor.t-mobile.com, on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at 11:45 a.m. Pacific Time (2:45 p.m. Eastern Time). An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. The Company's advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 77.2 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.

Investor Contact:

Nils Paellmann

Tel: +1-212-358-3210

investor.relations@t-mobile.com

http://investor.t-mobile.com