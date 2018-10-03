T Mobile US : It’s Lit! The LG V40 ThinQ™ Flies Into T-Mobile Oct. 19, Lights Up Every Capability of America’s Fastest LTE Network

It’s official – the new LG V40 ThinQ™ is headed to T-Mobile. The LG V40 ThinQ is the 18th 600 MHz capable device to launch at the Un-carrier, and this gigabit-class superphone lights up every single speed-boosting advanced LTE technology on the T-Mobile network, including 4x4 MIMO, carrier aggregation, 256 QAM and License Assisted Access (LAA). Today T-Mobile was crowned the fastest LTE network for the 19th quarter in a row making the Un-carrier the only place to unleash the power of the new LG V40 ThinQ.

The LG V40 ThinQ rocks five separate cameras and advanced AI photo capabilities so you can capture key life moments from every angle…with just one click. And if you want to really dazzle, use the superphone’s Cine Shot function to add animation to photos and bring them to life. The LG V40 ThinQ also features a 6.4” OLED display in a sleek, modern design with Boom Box Speakers and DTS-X 3D surround sound*, so you can pump up the volume and get a quality sound experience.

The LG V40 ThinQ is available for online pre-sale starting Friday, Oct. 12 and in T-Mobile retail stores Friday, Oct. 19 for $200 down and $30 a month for 24 months (FRP: $920) on the T-Mobile Equipment Installment Plan.

Gigabit class speeds may require qualifying plan or extra feature. Speeds based on theoretical throughput and vary based on site conditions; see T-Mobile.com/OpenInternet for typical speeds. Equipment Installment Plan: 0% APR. Device pricing for well-qualified customers. If you cancel wireless service remaining balance becomes due.

*Wired headphones or speakers required.

