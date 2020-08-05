T Mobile US : It's a Samsung-a-Palooza at the Un-carrier; Six New 5G Devices Head to T-Mobile

What’s the news: Six new Samsung devices are coming soon to T-Mobile — including two new 5G smartphones that can tap into T-Mobile’s 600 MHz, 2.5 GHz and mmWave 5G network … two new foldable 5G smartphones AND the first 5G tablet in the US. Plus, new accessories and offers, such as a BOGO on a new 5G smartphone, to sweeten the deal.

5G? Foldable? New Accessories? Biggest Nationwide 5G Network? Check, check, check and … check. The Un-carrier today announced a bevy of new Samsung Galaxy devices and accessories coming to T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS): the Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Z Fold2, Galaxy Tab S7 5G and Tab S7+ 5G, Galaxy Watch3 and Galaxy Buds Live (told you it was a bevy).

The Galaxy Note20 5G and Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G will be available for pre-order starting this Friday, August 7 at 5am PT and available in-stores on August 21. And the best part? These two smartphones can tap into ALL of T-Mobile’s 5G network — 600 MHz, 2.5 GHz and mmWave — and will soon have access to standalone 5G that T-Mobile just announced, for even better coverage than before. T-Mobile’s 5G network is the largest in the country, anywhere from two to 10,000 times bigger than competitor 5G networks. Plus, the Un-carrier has two sweet deals on the latest Galaxy smartphones for T-Mobile and legacy Sprint customers:

Pick up one Galaxy Note20 5G and get another one FREE! Or up to $1000 off a second qualifying Galaxy smartphone of equal or lesser value when you add a line. Get up to HALF OFF (up to $500) a Galaxy Note20 5G, Note20 Ultra 5G or Galaxy Z Flip 5G when you trade in a qualifying device.

All of these offers are fulfilled with 24 bill monthly bill credits on T-Mobile’s no-interest Equipment Installment Plan! Combine any of these above offers with an offer from Samsung.com to get up to $150 Samsung credit when you pre-order a new Galaxy Note20 5G or Note20 Ultra 5G smartphone.

“When it comes to 5G, T-Mobile is in a class by itself. And now that Sprint is part of T-Mobile, we’re taking 5G to the next level. So why would you unleash these incredible Samsung 5G smartphones on any other network?” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “This week, we unified T-Mobile and Sprint stores under the flagship T-Mobile brand nationwide, creating one of the largest retail footprints in the US and making it even easier for people to safely drop in and pick up these new Samsung devices.”

The Galaxy Note20 5G comes in Mystic Gray, Mystic Green or Mystic Bronze sports a 6.7” FHD+ Display with three rear facing cameras and a 4300 mAh battery. For a phone that packs a little more power, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G comes in in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black or Mystic White, has a 6.9” WQHD Display, three rear cameras with Optic 5X Space Zoom and a 4500 mAh battery. Plus, it’s 120 Hz refresh rate gives customers a crisp experience — perfect for gamers and movie watchers. Both come equipped with the S Pen which sports new improvements such as AI Assist that straightens handwriting and improves responsiveness for a pen-to-paper-like experience. Check out the unboxing video here to see the smartphones in action. Pre-order for these starts this Friday, August 7 and they’ll hit T-Mobile shelves on August 21.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G — foldable! — will be available at T-Mobile and Sprint this Friday. It taps into T-Mobile’s 600 MHz 5G and is primed for 2.5 GHz 5G spectrum for even MORE 5G depth across the nation as the Un-carrier lights it up. This smartphone sports an innovative foldable design for multitasking and packs in the power with 5G access. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G provides flexibility — literally — with a foldable glass display that opens to a 6.7” FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED screen. The 12MP + 12MP Ultra-Wide dual real camera and 10MP front camera coupled with its foldable design makes for the perfect ‘no-hands’ selfie or group photo. The new smartphone boasts a 3,300 mAh battery and comes in two new colors: Mystic Bronze and Mystic Gray.

And stay tuned: Samsung also unveiled another foldable 5G smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2, that can tap into T-Mobile’s 600 MHz, 2.5 GHz and mmWave 5G spectrum as well as the first 5G tablet in the US, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 5G and Tab S7+ 5G — all coming to T-Mobile.

Need sweet new earbuds or a watch to go with that new superphone? Samsung also announced the new Samsung Galaxy Watch3 and Samsung latest earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Live that come equipped with Active Noise Cancellation — both coming to T-Mobile and Sprint stores on August 21. The Galaxy Watch3 comes in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm with rotating bezel and has new health features such as run coaching and sleep analysis. The Galaxy Watch3 taps into T-Mobile’s LTE network— and it’s the first Samsung watch that can light up T-Mobile’s 600 MHz LTE signal for better signal than before in rural areas and deep inside buildings.

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G 128GB model starts at $0 down, $41.67/month (Full Retail Price: $999.99), the Note20 Ultra 5G 128GB model starts at $0 down and $54.17/month (FRP: $1,299.99) and the Note20 Ultra 5G 512GB model starts at $149.99 down, $54.17/month (FRP: $1,449.99) all for 24 months for well-qualified customers on T-Mobile’s no-interest Equipment Installment Plan.

T-Mobile for Business customers with 12 lines or less can also get the Galaxy Note20 5G smartphones with the same great BOGO deal, and all T-Mobile for Business customers can take advantage of the trade-in offer in a retail store. Head here for all the T-Mobile for Business deals and more information.

T-Mobile and legacy Sprint customers can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G in 256GB for $58.34/month ($49.99 down, FRP $1,449.99) for 24 months on T-Mobile’s no-interest Equipment Installment Plan with qualifying credit.

For more information on the new Samsung Galaxy 5G smartphones at T-Mobile, please visit: www.t-mobile.com/devices/new-samsung-phone-updates

