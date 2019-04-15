T Mobile US : Metro by T-Mobile and Giannis Antetokounmpo aren't Horsing Around—New Competition Offers BIG (Literally) Prize

Grab your phone and a basketball for the chance to meet MVP favorite,
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Metro by T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and NBA superstar, Giannis
Antetokounmpo are giving fans a reason to hit the courts. Today the
company announced the Metro H-O-R-S-E tournament, an interactive game of
H-O-R-S-E with the ultimate prize—a chance to kick-it with the “Greek
Freak” himself!
Metro launched a partnership with Giannis earlier this year with a
promise: to help fans stay better connected to their hero. Yes, Metro
customers can stay connected with coast to coast network coverage, but
Metro wanted to take it up a notch. Why? Because Giannis may be the most
lovable MVP candidate ever—one who regularly connects with his fans in
heartwarming moments like this. And who doesn’t want to see more of
those moments?
So, Metro is going to help another special fan get the chance to connect
with Giannis in-person at a Metro TV commercial shoot (NBD!) through the
Metro H-O-R-S-E tournament. But they have to show off some mad
shot-making skills first.
“I love competition in all its forms, whether it’s game 7 of the
finals, playing H-O-R-S-E or watching Metro by T-Mobile take down
giants,” said MVP favorite, Giannis Antetokounmpo. “I can’t wait to see
how this tournament plays out and meet the Metro H-O-R-S-E champion.”
“I love the game of H-O-R-S-E! It’s simple, not overcomplicated, and
accessible for everyone—just like Metro by T-Mobile,” said John Legere,
CEO at T-Mobile. “I could not be more excited that Metro and Giannis are
connecting wireless customers everywhere through the Metro H-O-R-S-E
tournament, and I’m looking forward to all the amazing submissions!”
During the next five weeks, Giannis and Metro are encouraging basketball
fans to put down the bracket and pick up a basketball for a new shot
challenge each week, curated by some of the most talented ball-handlers
in the social media game, Tristan
Jass, Jesser,
Kris
London, and Cash.
To enter, hopefuls simply follow one or more of these influencers to see
their new challenge shot each Monday, starting April15, 2019.
Participants can then submit a video showcasing their skills using
hashtag #MetroFREAK.
After five weeks, each influencer will choose a winner from the video
submissions to be their teammate in a LIVE tournament challenge in
mid-June. The four pairs will square off in a showdown to crown the
Metro H-O-R-S-E champion, trading turns taking half court heaves,
behind-the-backboard rainbows or even a shot heretofore never seen by
the viewing public. The possibilities are endless!
The Metro HORSE champions will parlay their success into a trip to hang
out with Giannis on his next Metro commercial shoot! Follow @MetroByTMobile
on Twitter for all contest rules and details.
Serving the Underserved
Metro has always had a mission to serve the underserved and that’s no
different when it comes to big sports sponsorships. So, while AT&T pours
money into prominent logo placements on your TV at the height of
basketball season, Metro is launching a tournament with real benefits
for basketball fans and saving more dollars to invest back in customers.
How? Metro expanded from less than 5,000 retail locations in 2013 when
it merged with T-Mobile, to more than 10,000 retail locations today. And
since merging with T-Mobile, Metro’s network has expanded from a
regional network in 17 states, primarily in the urban core, to covering
99% of Americans today.
And now, with the opportunity for T-Mobile to merge with Sprint, Metro
customers stand to benefit even more. Connectivity is critical to
millions of Americans in unserved and underserved communities. As is
typical, Verizon and AT&T are taking an approach to 5G that once again
deprioritizes, or leaves out entirely, the communities served by Metro.
The New T-Mobile will have the spectrum assets and capital to build a
real nationwide 5G network, including traditionally underserved areas.
No purchase necessary to enter or win. Limit one prize per household.
Open to legal US residents age 18+. Enter by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on
May 16, 2019. See Official Rules available at https://www.metropcs.com/MetroHORSE
for complete entry and prize details. Void where prohibited. Sponsor:
T-Mobile USA, Inc. dba Metro by T-Mobile.
