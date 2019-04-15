T Mobile US : Metro by T-Mobile and Giannis Antetokounmpo aren't Horsing Around—New Competition Offers BIG (Literally) Prize

Grab your phone and a basketball for the chance to meet MVP favorite, Giannis Antetokounmpo

Metro by T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and NBA superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo are giving fans a reason to hit the courts. Today the company announced the Metro H-O-R-S-E tournament, an interactive game of H-O-R-S-E with the ultimate prize—a chance to kick-it with the “Greek Freak” himself!

Metro launched a partnership with Giannis earlier this year with a promise: to help fans stay better connected to their hero. Yes, Metro customers can stay connected with coast to coast network coverage, but Metro wanted to take it up a notch. Why? Because Giannis may be the most lovable MVP candidate ever—one who regularly connects with his fans in heartwarming moments like this. And who doesn’t want to see more of those moments?

So, Metro is going to help another special fan get the chance to connect with Giannis in-person at a Metro TV commercial shoot (NBD!) through the Metro H-O-R-S-E tournament. But they have to show off some mad shot-making skills first.

“I love competition in all its forms, whether it’s game 7 of the finals, playing H-O-R-S-E or watching Metro by T-Mobile take down giants,” said MVP favorite, Giannis Antetokounmpo. “I can’t wait to see how this tournament plays out and meet the Metro H-O-R-S-E champion.”

“I love the game of H-O-R-S-E! It’s simple, not overcomplicated, and accessible for everyone—just like Metro by T-Mobile,” said John Legere, CEO at T-Mobile. “I could not be more excited that Metro and Giannis are connecting wireless customers everywhere through the Metro H-O-R-S-E tournament, and I’m looking forward to all the amazing submissions!”

During the next five weeks, Giannis and Metro are encouraging basketball fans to put down the bracket and pick up a basketball for a new shot challenge each week, curated by some of the most talented ball-handlers in the social media game, Tristan Jass, Jesser, Kris London, and Cash.

To enter, hopefuls simply follow one or more of these influencers to see their new challenge shot each Monday, starting April15, 2019. Participants can then submit a video showcasing their skills using hashtag #MetroFREAK.

After five weeks, each influencer will choose a winner from the video submissions to be their teammate in a LIVE tournament challenge in mid-June. The four pairs will square off in a showdown to crown the Metro H-O-R-S-E champion, trading turns taking half court heaves, behind-the-backboard rainbows or even a shot heretofore never seen by the viewing public. The possibilities are endless!

The Metro HORSE champions will parlay their success into a trip to hang out with Giannis on his next Metro commercial shoot! Follow @MetroByTMobile on Twitter for all contest rules and details.

Serving the Underserved

Metro has always had a mission to serve the underserved and that’s no different when it comes to big sports sponsorships. So, while AT&T pours money into prominent logo placements on your TV at the height of basketball season, Metro is launching a tournament with real benefits for basketball fans and saving more dollars to invest back in customers. How? Metro expanded from less than 5,000 retail locations in 2013 when it merged with T-Mobile, to more than 10,000 retail locations today. And since merging with T-Mobile, Metro’s network has expanded from a regional network in 17 states, primarily in the urban core, to covering 99% of Americans today.

And now, with the opportunity for T-Mobile to merge with Sprint, Metro customers stand to benefit even more. Connectivity is critical to millions of Americans in unserved and underserved communities. As is typical, Verizon and AT&T are taking an approach to 5G that once again deprioritizes, or leaves out entirely, the communities served by Metro. The New T-Mobile will have the spectrum assets and capital to build a real nationwide 5G network, including traditionally underserved areas.

No purchase necessary to enter or win. Limit one prize per household. Open to legal US residents age 18+. Enter by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 16, 2019. See Official Rules available at https://www.metropcs.com/MetroHORSE for complete entry and prize details. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: T-Mobile USA, Inc. dba Metro by T-Mobile.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 79.7 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.

Important Additional Information

In connection with the proposed transaction, T-Mobile US, Inc. (“T-Mobile”) has filed a registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-226435), which was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on October 29, 2018, and which contains a joint consent solicitation statement of T-Mobile and Sprint Corporation (“Sprint”), that also constitutes a prospectus of T-Mobile (the “joint consent solicitation statement/prospectus”), and each party will file other documents regarding the proposed transaction with the SEC. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE JOINT CONSENT SOLICITATION STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. The documents filed by T-Mobile may be obtained free of charge at T-Mobile’s website, at www.t-mobile.com, or at the SEC’s website, at www.sec.gov, or from T-Mobile by requesting them by mail at T-Mobile US, Inc., Investor Relations, 1 Park Avenue, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10016, or by telephone at 212-358-3210. The documents filed by Sprint may be obtained free of charge at Sprint’s website, at www.sprint.com, or at the SEC’s website, at www.sec.gov, or from Sprint by requesting them by mail at Sprint Corporation, Shareholder Relations, 6200 Sprint Parkway, Mailstop KSOPHF0302-3B679, Overland Park, Kansas 66251, or by telephone at 913-794-1091.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning T-Mobile, Sprint and the proposed transaction between T-Mobile and Sprint. All statements other than statements of fact, including information concerning future results, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the benefits of the proposed transaction, including anticipated future financial and operating results, synergies, accretion and growth rates, T-Mobile’s, Sprint’s and the combined company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, and the expected timing of completion of the proposed transaction. There are several factors which could cause actual plans and results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the failure to obtain, or delays in obtaining, required regulatory approvals, and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the proposed transaction, or the failure to satisfy any of the other conditions to the proposed transaction on a timely basis or at all; the occurrence of events that may give rise to a right of one or both of the parties to terminate the business combination agreement; adverse effects on the market price of T-Mobile’s or Sprint’s common stock and on T-Mobile’s or Sprint’s operating results because of a failure to complete the proposed transaction in the anticipated timeframe or at all; inability to obtain the financing contemplated to be obtained in connection with the proposed transaction on the expected terms or timing or at all; the ability of T-Mobile, Sprint and the combined company to make payments on debt or to repay existing or future indebtedness when due or to comply with the covenants contained therein; adverse changes in the ratings of T-Mobile’s or Sprint’s debt securities or adverse conditions in the credit markets; negative effects of the announcement, pendency or consummation of the transaction on the market price of T-Mobile’s or Sprint’s common stock and on T-Mobile’s or Sprint’s operating results, including as a result of changes in key customer, supplier, employee or other business relationships; significant transaction costs, including financing costs, and unknown liabilities; failure to realize the expected benefits and synergies of the proposed transaction in the expected timeframes or at all; costs or difficulties related to the integration of Sprint’s network and operations into T-Mobile; the risk of litigation or regulatory actions; the inability of T-Mobile, Sprint or the combined company to retain and hire key personnel; the risk that certain contractual restrictions contained in the business combination agreement during the pendency of the proposed transaction could adversely affect T-Mobile’s or Sprint’s ability to pursue business opportunities or strategic transactions; effects of changes in the regulatory environment in which T-Mobile and Sprint operate; changes in global, political, economic, business, competitive and market conditions; changes in tax and other laws and regulations; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Form S-4, as well as in T-Mobile’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov and www.t-mobile.com. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, persons reading this communication are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. T-Mobile assumes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this communication (whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise), except as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190415005712/en/