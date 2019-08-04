Log in
T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
T Mobile US : Mobile Donaes $1 Million (10 Million Meals!) o Feeding America from Sales of CEO John Legere's #SlowCookerSunday Cookbook

08/04/2019

Net Proceeds from the Un-CEO’s Book Support America’s Largest Hunger-Relief Organization

  • What’s the news: Wow, T-Mobile CEO John Legere’s #SlowCookerSunday cookbook was popular! SO popular that T-Mobile is now making a whopping $1 million donation to Feeding America—equal to 10 million meals!
  • Why it matters: The Un-carrier is always looking for new ways to take care of our communities. With #SlowCookerSunday we have been able to share John’s favorite recipes and personal advice while also helping feed millions of Americans. It’s a win-win!
  • Who it’s for: People who love stories about giving back and want to know more about how a cookbook full of slow cooker recipes, personal musings and business advice is helping provide healthy, nutritious meals to families across the country!

 

Now that hard copies of T-Mobile CEO John Legere’s #SlowCookerSunday cookbook are nearly sold out, the Un-carrier has cooked up a truly delicious announcement: Sales from the Un-CEO’s book have allowed T-Mobile to donate $1 million to support Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization. That $1 million donation will help provide 10 million healthy, nutritious meals* to families across the country!

“Slow Cooker Sunday started as a small, fun thing -- just me, my slow cooker and a crooked camera on Facebook Live. But then it shocked us all and took off—to having nearly 5M viewers a week! That’s when we had this little idea to write a cookbook with some of my favorite recipes, a few anecdotes and some advice. We always knew we wanted it to also make a real impact… and here we are today helping Feeding America provide 10 million healthy, nutritious meals to people who need them,” said T-Mobile CEO John Legere. “Just look at what we’ve all been able to do together! I can’t thank everyone who purchased the book enough. I’ve been so fortunate to be able to create something so meaningful that is literally helping to feed America out of doing what I love… hanging out and cooking with my fans every Sunday!”

This is not the first time the Un-carrier and Feeding America have teamed up to give back to the communities they serve. In 2017, T-Mobile launched a device-recycling campaign that benefitted Feeding America. That year and in 2018, T-Mobile helped customers and employees contribute to Feeding America through a holiday Giving Tuesday campaign and supported an in-store campaign where $1 from every screen protector sold was donated to the organization. Altogether, the Un-Carrier has now raised a total of $2.9 million for Feeding America (so far) —including T-Mobile’s $1 million donation from sales of #SlowCookerSunday.

With this support and more, every year Feeding America helps 46 million people, or about one in every seven Americans. Their nationwide network of 200 regional food banks and 60,000 local food pantries spans every community in all 50 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico. It’s a truly massive effort—with an equally massive impact.

“Our goal is to eliminate hunger in America, and T-Mobile’s generous contribution gives us a huge boost towards that goal,” said Andy Wilson, chief development officer at Feeding America. “Working together is the only way to overcome the country’s greatest challenges and we’re proud to call T-Mobile a partner in our mission!”

For more information about T-Mobile’s corporate social responsibility programs and the many ways the Un-carrier gives back every day, visit T-Mobile.com.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 83.1 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com


© Business Wire 2019
