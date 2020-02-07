Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  T-Mobile US    TMUS

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

T Mobile US : Mobile Expecs Gain in Cusomers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 02:48am EST

By Drew FitzGerald

T-Mobile US Inc. maintained a positive view of its prospects in the wireless marketplace as a potentially game-changing court verdict loomed over the company.

The No. 3 U.S. cellphone carrier by subscribers said it expects to add 2.6 million to 3.6 million customers under its flagship brand in 2020, a trajectory that would again put it ahead of rivals. T-Mobile added 4.5 million such customers in 2019.

Investors have taken T-Mobile's recent results in stride, pushing shares higher as they await a federal judge's decision in the antitrust trial over its all-stock merger with rival Sprint Corp. Lawyers for the companies delivered closing arguments in January, setting up the case for a potential February verdict.

Both companies have a contractual right to renegotiate their deal terms if the court clears their merger. Executives said they have discussed that possibility, but they have yet to announce any changes.

"We don't have any interest in something that would create a material delay," said T-Mobile operating chief Mike Sievert, who is slated to take over as chief executive in May.

Sprint has continued to lose customers while it awaits approval to close the merger, which was announced nearly two years ago. T-Mobile has added customers while its buyout proposal sits in legal limbo, though executives have said the deal with smaller Sprint is the best way for the combined companies to face future competition from AT&T Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc.

T-Mobile last month said it added 1 million postpaid phone customers during the fourth quarter, exceeding growth at its top rivals.

On Thursday, the company posted $751 million of net income in the fourth quarter, up from $640 million a year earlier. Total revenue climbed about 3.8% to $11.88 billion.

The Bellevue, Wash., company projected $5.4 billion to $5.8 billion of free cash flow this year, excluding settlement of interest rate swaps and merger-related costs. Those merger costs are expected to reach $200 million to $300 million in the first quarter.

Write to Drew FitzGerald at andrew.fitzgerald@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SPRINT CORPORATION 1.95% 4.71 Delayed Quote.-11.32%
T-MOBILE US 1.20% 82.77 Delayed Quote.5.55%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on T-MOBILE US
02:48aActivist Builds Stake in Japan's SoftBank -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aT MOBILE US : Mobile Expecs Gain in Cusomers
DJ
01:18aJapanese telco SoftBank posts 15% rise in third-quarter profit, hikes full-ye..
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/06T-Mobile beats quarterly estimates as Sprint merger decision looms
RE
02/06T MOBILE US : Mobile Projecs More Cusomer Gains in 2020
DJ
02/06T MOBILE US : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 47 377 M
EBIT 2020 6 788 M
Net income 2020 4 119 M
Debt 2020 23 480 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 17,2x
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
EV / Sales2020 1,99x
EV / Sales2021 1,82x
Capitalization 70 816 M
Chart T-MOBILE US
Duration : Period :
T-Mobile US Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 90,53  $
Last Close Price 82,77  $
Spread / Highest target 22,0%
Spread / Average Target 9,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Legere Chief Executive Officer & Director
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
J. Braxton Carter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Neville R. Ray Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
T-MOBILE US5.55%69 250
AT&T-1.64%271 555
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED2.21%170 298
NTT DOCOMO, INC.3.22%92 854
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.0.87%86 649
KDDI CORPORATION4.60%69 226
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group