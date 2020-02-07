T Mobile US : Mobile Expecs Gain in Cusomers

By Drew FitzGerald

T-Mobile US Inc. maintained a positive view of its prospects in the wireless marketplace as a potentially game-changing court verdict loomed over the company.

The No. 3 U.S. cellphone carrier by subscribers said it expects to add 2.6 million to 3.6 million customers under its flagship brand in 2020, a trajectory that would again put it ahead of rivals. T-Mobile added 4.5 million such customers in 2019.

Investors have taken T-Mobile's recent results in stride, pushing shares higher as they await a federal judge's decision in the antitrust trial over its all-stock merger with rival Sprint Corp. Lawyers for the companies delivered closing arguments in January, setting up the case for a potential February verdict.

Both companies have a contractual right to renegotiate their deal terms if the court clears their merger. Executives said they have discussed that possibility, but they have yet to announce any changes.

"We don't have any interest in something that would create a material delay," said T-Mobile operating chief Mike Sievert, who is slated to take over as chief executive in May.

Sprint has continued to lose customers while it awaits approval to close the merger, which was announced nearly two years ago. T-Mobile has added customers while its buyout proposal sits in legal limbo, though executives have said the deal with smaller Sprint is the best way for the combined companies to face future competition from AT&T Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc.

T-Mobile last month said it added 1 million postpaid phone customers during the fourth quarter, exceeding growth at its top rivals.

On Thursday, the company posted $751 million of net income in the fourth quarter, up from $640 million a year earlier. Total revenue climbed about 3.8% to $11.88 billion.

The Bellevue, Wash., company projected $5.4 billion to $5.8 billion of free cash flow this year, excluding settlement of interest rate swaps and merger-related costs. Those merger costs are expected to reach $200 million to $300 million in the first quarter.

Write to Drew FitzGerald at andrew.fitzgerald@wsj.com