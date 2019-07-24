Log in
T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
T Mobile US : Mobile Lighs Up LE in he Gulf of Mexico – Anoher Un-carrier Firs

07/24/2019

This more than 60,000 square mile expansion of T-Mobile’s nationwide LTE network lays the foundation for 5G in the Gulf of Mexico

  • What’s the news: T-Mobile is the first major wireless provider to light up the Gulf of Mexico with LTE, connecting offshore workers, vessels and critical infrastructure in an area larger than the state of Florida.
  • Why it matters: Connectivity has long been limited or non-existent in this heavily traveled area of the Gulf. Now T-Mobile has LTE coverage with this expansion of its nationwide network using 5G-ready equipment.
  • Who it’s for: People and businesses in the Gulf of Mexico who need to stay connected.

The Un-carrier now has you covered by land, by air and by sea. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced it’s the first major wireless provider to launch LTE coverage in the Gulf of Mexico, changing the game for offshore businesses and consumers alike. Working with RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET), a global provider of secure, intelligent networking solutions, T-Mobile now covers more than 60,000 square miles of the Gulf – an area larger than the state of Florida (U.S. Census Bureau). This brings far-reaching LTE coverage to the offshore workers, oil and gas platforms, recreational and commercial vessels and critical infrastructure in the area.

T-Mobile Lights Up LTE in the Gulf of Mexico – Another Un-carrier First (Photo: Business Wire)

T-Mobile Lights Up LTE in the Gulf of Mexico – Another Un-carrier First (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re putting an end to the pain that businesses and consumers in the Gulf have felt for years with limited connectivity – and in some cases, none at all,” said Neville Ray, Chief Technology Officer at T-Mobile. “We already cover 99% of Americans with an advanced LTE network, and we cover places no one else does – like the soldiers, families and civilians at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay in Cuba. Now, T-Mobile has you covered, even in the Gulf, and of course…we won’t stop!”

This new LTE coverage, which leverages T-Mobile’s 600 MHz and RigNet’s 700 MHz spectrum, provides a significantly enhanced experience for customers using RigNet’s current Gulf of Mexico digital microwave infrastructure. And this isn’t just for smartphones -- it enables businesses to connect critical infrastructure with Internet of Things (IoT) technology and monitor remote equipment in real time for increased productivity and safety. All this new coverage means better connectivity for Un-carrier customers.

T-Mobile used 5G-ready equipment to light up LTE in the Gulf, so offshore consumers and businesses will have access to the next generation of wireless technology in the future. 5G promises to bring faster wireless speeds to help move massive amounts of data, lower latency for ultra-responsive networks, decade-long battery life for IoT applications and the ability to support exponentially more connections per cell site.

The Un-carrier has more than tripled its LTE network since 2014 and today covers 99% of Americans – that’s 326 million people. Beyond its new coverage in the Gulf of Mexico, T-Mobile has expanded its LTE network footprint by nearly 190,000 square miles since the beginning of 2018.

T-Mobile continues to aggressively deploy 600 MHz Extended Range LTE to give customers even more coverage and capacity. Extended Range LTE travels twice as far from the tower and is four times better in buildings than mid-band spectrum, so it can provide better coverage in hard to reach places: inside buildings, along interstate highways and in rural areas. The Un-carrier has deployed Extended Range LTE with 600 MHz across 1.2 million square miles of the U.S., meaning customers in nearly 6,600 cities and towns in 46 states and Puerto Rico are already enjoying the coverage and capacity boost.

To find more information on T-Mobile’s network, go to T-Mobile.com/coverage.

Compatible device required.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 81.3 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 45 502 M
EBIT 2019 5 786 M
Net income 2019 3 410 M
Debt 2019 22 416 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 19,8x
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,96x
EV / Sales2020 1,85x
Capitalization 66 755 M
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Legere Chief Executive Officer & Director
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
J. Braxton Carter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Neville R. Ray Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
T-MOBILE US22.84%66 755
AT&T12.58%234 197
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-7.05%181 261
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-22.20%98 738
NTT DOCOMO INC9.14%81 343
KDDI CORP11.83%58 385
