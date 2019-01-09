T Mobile US : Mobile Poss Is Bes Cusomer Resuls Ye, Repors Lowes Ever Q4 Pospaid Phone Churn, Beas Cusomer Guidance for FY 2018

Best Ever Total Net Additions of 2.4 Million, Best Ever Q4 Postpaid Net Additions of 1.4 Million,

Best Q4 Postpaid Phone Net Additions in 4 Years of 1.0 Million, & Record Low Q4 Postpaid Phone Churn

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS):

Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2018 Customer Highlights:

2.4 million total net additions - best quarter ever

1.4 million branded postpaid net additions - best Q4 ever

1.0 million branded postpaid phone net additions - best Q4 in 4 years

Lowest ever Q4 branded postpaid phone churn of 0.99%, down 19 basis points year-over-year

135,000 branded prepaid net additions

79.7 million customers in total at year-end 2018

Preliminary Full-Year 2018 Customer Highlights:

7.0 million total net additions - accelerated year-over-year

4.5 million branded postpaid net additions - best in 3 years

3.1 million branded postpaid phone net additions - accelerated year-over-year

460,000 branded prepaid net additions

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) provided a preliminary view of key customer results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2018. The company posted its best quarter ever in total net customer additions of 2.4 million, delivered its best fourth quarter ever in branded postpaid net additions of 1.4 million and had record low fourth quarter postpaid phone churn of 0.99%. For the full year 2018, T-Mobile exceeded its customer guidance delivering 4.5 million branded postpaid net additions and showed that the Un-carrier’s momentum accelerated year-over-year. Since the launch of the Un-carrier movement in 2013, T-Mobile’s Un-carrier strategy has resulted in an increase in its customer base of more than 46 million - resulting in a total customer base of 79.7 million at the end of 2018.

“The T-Mobile team delivered our best customer results ever in Q4 2018 and we did it in a competitive climate while working hard to complete our merger with Sprint,” said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile. “That's 23 quarters in a row where more than 1 million customers have chosen T-Mobile - along with a postpaid phone churn result that's below 1%. These customer results speak volumes about our company, our network and our brand!"

Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Customer Results

T-Mobile continued to deliver meaningful value to consumers in the fourth quarter of 2018 and the results again showed up in the company’s customer additions. Customers who join T-Mobile get access to a host of Un-carrier benefits that solve everyday pain points such as Unlimited rate plans, Netflix at no extra charge for qualifying customers on family plans, free international data roaming and texting in more than 210 countries and destinations, T-Mobile Tuesdays and the best customer service in the industry with T-Mobile’s Team of Experts - all on the nation’s fastest 4G LTE network. As a result, T-Mobile added 2.4 million total net customers in the fourth quarter - its best quarter ever, bringing its total customer count to 79.7 million at year-end 2018. This marks the 23rd consecutive quarter that T-Mobile has generated more than 1 million total net customer additions. Total customer additions in 2018 were 7.0 million, an acceleration year-over-year, marking the fifth consecutive year that T-Mobile added more than 5 million net customers.

T-Mobile also saw continued strength on the postpaid side, reporting branded postpaid net customer additions of 1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. This was T-Mobile's best fourth quarter branded postpaid net customer addition performance to date and represents an acceleration both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year. Branded postpaid phone net customer additions were 1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 - the company's best quarterly performance in 4 years. For full-year 2018, the company added 4.5 million branded postpaid net customers, which accelerated year-over-year and exceeded the top end of the increased guidance range for branded postpaid net customer additions of 3.8 to 4.1 million.

Branded prepaid net customer additions were 135,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018 and 460,000 for full-year 2018. Migrations to branded postpaid plans reduced branded prepaid net customer additions by approximately 160,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018 and 585,000 for full-year 2018.

Wholesale net customer additions were 909,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018 and 2.1 million for full-year 2018.

Not only are customers coming to T-Mobile, but they are also staying longer. T-Mobile posted its best-ever fourth quarter branded postpaid phone churn result this quarter showing the power of the company’s value proposition. Branded postpaid phone churn was 0.99% in the fourth quarter of 2018, down 19 basis points year-over-year and down 3 basis points sequentially. This was the company's second-lowest branded postpaid phone churn result ever.

Branded prepaid churn was 3.99% in the fourth quarter of 2018, down 1 basis point year-over-year and down 13 basis points sequentially.

Preliminary Customer Results

Our customer results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2018 are preliminary and subject to change pending completion of our year-end closing review procedures. America’s Un-carrier plans to share more details and its full financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2018 in early February 2019.

As of % Change (in thousands) December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 Qtr/Qtr Year/Year Customers, end of period Branded postpaid phone customers (1) 37,224 36,204 34,114 3% 9% Branded postpaid other customers 5,295 4,957 3,933 7% 35% Total branded postpaid customers 42,519 41,161 38,047 3% 12% Branded prepaid customers (1) 21,137 21,002 20,668 1% 2% Total branded customers 63,656 62,163 58,715 2% 8% Wholesale customers 15,995 15,086 13,870 6% 15% Total customers, end of period 79,651 77,249 72,585 3% 10%

(1) As a result of the acquisition of Iowa Wireless Services, LLC ("IWS"), we included an adjustment of 13,000 branded postpaid phone and 4,000 branded prepaid IWS customers in our reported subscriber base as of January 1, 2018. Additionally, as a result of the acquisition of Layer3 TV, Inc. ("Layer3 TV"), we included an adjustment of 5,000 branded prepaid customers in our reported subscriber base as of January 22, 2018.

Quarter % Change Year Ended % Change (in thousands) Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2017 Qtr/Qtr Year/Year 2018 2017 2018 vs 2017 Net customer additions Branded postpaid phone customers (1)(2) 1,020 774 891 32 % 14 % 3,097 2,817 10 % Branded postpaid other customers (2) 338 305 181 11 % 87 % 1,362 803 70 % Total branded postpaid customers 1,358 1,079 1,072 26 % 27 % 4,459 3,620 23 % Branded prepaid customers (1) 135 35 149 286 % (9 )% 460 855 (46 )% Total branded customers 1,493 1,114 1,221 34 % 22 % 4,919 4,475 10 % Wholesale customers 909 516 633 76 % 44 % 2,125 1,183 80 % Total net customer additions 2,402 1,630 1,854 47 % 30 % 7,044 5,658 24 %

(1) As a result of the acquisition of IWS and Layer3 TV, customer activity post acquisition was included in our net customer additions beginning in the first quarter of 2018. (2) During the third quarter of 2017, we retitled our “Branded postpaid mobile broadband customers” category to “Branded postpaid other customers” and reclassified 253,000 DIGITS customer net additions from our “Branded postpaid phone customers” category for the second quarter of 2017, when the DIGITS product was released.

Quarter Qtr/Qtr Year/Year Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2017 Branded postpaid phone churn 0.99 % 1.02% 1.18% -3 bps -19 bps Branded prepaid churn 3.99 % 4.12% 4.00% -13 bps -1 bps

T-Mobile Social Media

About T-Mobile US, Inc.:

As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 79.7 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com or join the conversation on Twitter using $TMUS.

