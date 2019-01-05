Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  T-Mobile US    TMUS

T-MOBILE US (TMUS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

T Mobile US : Mobile Ready o Help Cusomers Affeced by Governmen Shudown wih Flexible Paymen Suppor Opions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/05/2019 | 09:44pm EST

Bellevue, Washington - January 5, 2018 - T-Mobile is providing account support to customers directly affected by the U.S. government shutdown to ensure their wireless service remains available during the closure.

Customers who are Federal government employees and need short-term account assistance can work with T-Mobile Customer Care representatives on solutions tailored to meet their needs, including flexible payment options that allow customers to spread their service payments over time. Payment deferral is also an option. T-Mobile is offering the same support to government account customers.

To discuss how T-Mobile can help, customers who are Federal employees or Federal government account customers need to call T-Mobile Customer Care (611 from a T-Mobile device or 1-877-746-0909 from any phone).

Payment plans are also available for affected T-Mobile for Business customers. Customers can contact their account representative.

Disclaimer

T-Mobile US Inc. published this content on 05 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2019 02:43:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on T-MOBILE US
09:44pT MOBILE US : Mobile Ready o Help Cusomers Affeced by Governmen Shudown wih Flex..
PU
01/04T-Mobile US, Inc. to Present at the Citi 2019 Global TMT West Conference in L..
GL
01/03T MOBILE US : HarrisX and T-Mobile Launch 5G Consumer Index
PU
01/02T MOBILE US : Shares Bought by Jefferies Group LLC
AQ
01/01T MOBILE US : TMUS) Shares Bought by National Pension Service
AQ
2018T MOBILE US : The Space Needle Wraps-up an Iconic Year with a First-Ever New Yea..
PR
2018T-MOBILE US, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statem..
AQ
2018T MOBILE US : Mobile and Seale Mariners eam Up o Presen -Mobile Park
AQ
2018T MOBILE US : Mobile Gives Away $1,000,000 on he Las -Mobile uesday of he Year
AQ
2018T MOBILE US : Mobile New Year's a he Needle o Ring in 2019 wih he Pacific Norhwe..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 43 223 M
EBIT 2018 5 405 M
Net income 2018 2 814 M
Debt 2018 29 151 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 20,43
P/E ratio 2019 16,82
EV / Sales 2018 2,00x
EV / Sales 2019 1,79x
Capitalization 57 258 M
Chart T-MOBILE US
Duration : Period :
T-Mobile US Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 78,3 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Legere Chief Executive Officer & Director
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
J. Braxton Carter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Neville R. Ray Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
T-MOBILE US6.10%57 258
AT&T3.64%220 815
CHINA MOBILE LTD.3.16%200 959
NTT DOCOMO INC1.75%85 915
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP1.27%71 951
KDDI CORP2.22%61 889
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.