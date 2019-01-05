T Mobile US : Mobile Ready o Help Cusomers Affeced by Governmen Shudown wih Flexible Paymen Suppor Opions

Bellevue, Washington - January 5, 2018 - T-Mobile is providing account support to customers directly affected by the U.S. government shutdown to ensure their wireless service remains available during the closure.

Customers who are Federal government employees and need short-term account assistance can work with T-Mobile Customer Care representatives on solutions tailored to meet their needs, including flexible payment options that allow customers to spread their service payments over time. Payment deferral is also an option. T-Mobile is offering the same support to government account customers.

To discuss how T-Mobile can help, customers who are Federal employees or Federal government account customers need to call T-Mobile Customer Care (611 from a T-Mobile device or 1-877-746-0909 from any phone).

Payment plans are also available for affected T-Mobile for Business customers. Customers can contact their account representative.