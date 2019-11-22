T Mobile US : Mobile Repors Unauhorized Access o Some Prepaid Accoun Informaion

By Josh Beckerman

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) said it discovered and shut down "malicious, unauthorized access" to some prepaid wireless account information.

The company said no financial data or social security numbers were involved and no passwords were compromised. The information accessed included names, phone numbers and account numbers.

T-Mobile recommended that customers who received notifications about the incident should confirm or update personal identification numbers.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com