T Mobile US : Mobile Responds o 2019 California Wildfires

10/12/2019 | 04:31am EDT

T-Mobile is keeping a close eye on the wildfire situation unfolding in Southern California, including the destructive Saddleridge fire, and monitoring any impacts on our network.

At this stage, we are not seeing any impacts on our network.

We are currently focused on supporting T-Mobile employees who have been displaced and we are evaluating the ways we can assist our customers and the local community as soon as it is safe to do so.

For the latest information, please visit the Cal Fire website and Twitter pages:

Given the unpredictable nature of wildfires, we encourage our customers to make a few preparations:

  • Update your family, friends and emergency services contact numbers. Make sure they're saved and backed up.
  • If you're planning to evacuate, let your family and friends know your evacuation plan, where you're going and how to reach you.
  • Fully charge your phone and wireless devices, and have charging cables handy. You can also consider investing in a charging device, like an external battery that doesn't need a power outlet.
  • Make sure your phone supports Wireless Emergency Alerts and that you have enabled notifications on your device. Visit www.t-mobile.com/wea for details on how to set up alerts on T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile devices.
  • Set up Wi-Fi Calling on your phone. For Apple phones, go to Settings > Phone > Wi-Fi Calling; and for Android phones, go to Settings > More Connection Settings > Wi-Fi Calling.

As a reminder, customers on Magenta, T-Mobile One, or Simple Choice plans always have unlimited talk, text, and data. Metro by T-Mobile customers also have unlimited talk and text on all plans.

Footnote: During congestion, the small fraction of T-Mobile customers using >50GB/mo. may notice reduced speeds until next bill cycle due to data prioritization. Metro customers using >35 GB/mo. may notice reduced speeds and Metro customers may notice reduced speeds vs. T-Mobile due to prioritization.

Disclaimer

T-Mobile US Inc. published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2019 08:30:07 UTC
