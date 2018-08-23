T Mobile US : Mobile Responds o Hurricane Lane

As Hurricane Lane approaches Hawaii, T-Mobile is closely monitoring the storm and is ready to respond. We have prepared for the storm's impact locally with emergency equipment, such as back-up power solutions including portable generators, fuel trucks and mobile Cell on Wheels (COWs), and we have rapid-response teams on standby to minimize potential service disruptions. In addition, we worked to ensure our employees, stores and facilities are well prepared for the storm conditions, for their own safety to be able to support our customers - and all Hawaiians - locally as the storm passes.

