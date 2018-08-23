Log in
T-MOBILE US (TMUS)
T Mobile US : Mobile Responds o Hurricane Lane

08/23/2018 | 09:27pm CEST

As Hurricane Lane approaches Hawaii, T-Mobile is closely monitoring the storm and is ready to respond. We have prepared for the storm's impact locally with emergency equipment, such as back-up power solutions including portable generators, fuel trucks and mobile Cell on Wheels (COWs), and we have rapid-response teams on standby to minimize potential service disruptions. In addition, we worked to ensure our employees, stores and facilities are well prepared for the storm conditions, for their own safety to be able to support our customers - and all Hawaiians - locally as the storm passes.

For questions about your account or service, visit www.my.t-mobile.com or call 611 from your T-Mobile handset.

For the latest information on the hurricane:

For information on how T-Mobile prepares for hurricanes: https://www.t-mobile.com/news/t-mobile-prepares-for-2018-hurricane-season

Disclaimer

T-Mobile US Inc. published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 19:26:02 UTC
