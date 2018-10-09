Log in
T Mobile US : Mobile Responds o Hurricane Michael

10/09/2018 | 02:03am CEST

Bellevue, Washington - October 8, 2018 -As Hurricane Michael approaches the Gulf Coast, T-Mobile is prepared and ready to take care of customers who may be impacted by the storm. Some of our efforts include:

  • More permanent generators in Florida and additional infrastructure to hundreds of towers to help minimize network interruptions.
  • Engineering and rapid response teams positioned to quickly activate emergency equipment such as portable generators, fuel trucks, Cell On Wheels (COWs), Cells on Light Trucks (CoLTS), fuel and diesel trucks and other vehicles.
  • Continuously monitoring community needs to ensure we're doing everything we can to help with preparations as well as in any aftermath of the storm.

If you are in an area that could potentially be impacted, we encourage you to charge devices and backup power packs now while power is intact. Please follow any evacuation orders that may be issued by local authorities.

For safety tips and more information on how T-Mobile prepares for storms and hurricanes: https://www.t-mobile.com/news/t-mobile-prepares-for-2018-hurricane-season

For questions about your account or service, visit www.my.t-mobile.com or call 611 from your T-Mobile handset.

For the latest information on the storms: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/cyclones/

Disclaimer

T-Mobile US Inc. published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 00:02:02 UTC
