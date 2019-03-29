Log in
T Mobile US : Mobile Revoluionizes Wireless AGAIN. Inroducing -Mobile Phone BoohE

03/29/2019 | 09:01am EDT

  • What’s the news: Today, the Un-carrier launches the next evolution in telecom – the T-Mobile Phone BoothE – in New York City, Washington D.C. and its hometown of Seattle, with many more to come. These vertical vestibules offer the ultimate privacy, so you can use your smartphone in peace, even on the streets of some of the busiest cities in America.
  • Why it matters: Noise pollution is a growing problem in America. City life sustains an average background noise level of 60 decibels, loud enough to raise your blood pressure and heart rate. Beyond that, everyone needs some privacy from time to time for sensitive conversations!
  • Who it’s for: Anyone who’s ever had a private conversation in public and is tired of people eavesdropping – or worse – just not being able to hear, at all.

The Un-carrier has pioneered some of the most memorable innovations in wireless: contract freedom, unlimited high-speed data, data rollover, free video and music streaming, device upgrades when you want…not when you’re told. Now, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is at it again, launching a revolutionary idea for today’s busy Un-carrier customer: the T-Mobile Phone BoothE. Launching in NYC, Washington D.C. and Seattle (T-Mobile’s hometown) today, the Phone BoothE is a groundbreaking soundproof cube that allows T-Mobile customers to take and make calls or browse their smartphone in peace – in some of the loudest public spaces in the country.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190329005248/en/

T-Mobile Revolutionizes Wireless AGAIN. Introducing T-Mobile Phone BoothE (Graphic: Business Wire)

T-Mobile Revolutionizes Wireless AGAIN. Introducing T-Mobile Phone BoothE (Graphic: Business Wire)

From bustling urban streets to crowded coffee shops, it’s practically impossible to make a call these days without the world listening in. Not to mention, being an unwitting audience to someone else’s loud, one-sided conversation can be annoying. In fact, studies show that overhearing one-sided exchanges is more distracting than eavesdropping on a conversation between two people. Enter the T-Mobile Phone BoothE.

“It’s 2019 and people are walking around with a finger in their ear, trying to have a conversation! The T-Mobile Phone BoothE solves this problem,” said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile. “The whole point of having a mobile phone is so you can converse on the go, but there are certain conversations that call for privacy. This is a major evolution in how we think about mobility – now the busiest street corner can be your cellular sanctuary.”

And these vertical rectangular cubes are packed with advanced communication technology. When entering a T-Mobile Phone BoothE, T-Mobile customers get:

  • Worry-Free Charging – Every Phone BoothE comes with power for your smartphone and even a compatible cord so you don’t have to carry one. No more jockeying for wall outlets at that crowded (and loud!) coffee shop.
  • Magenta Pages™ – A large vertical screen that seamlessly connects to your T-Mobile smartphone – now, you can get up close and personal with video calls or just enjoy a nice, big screen for better browsing.
  • Social Mode – Snag a seriously upgraded selfie! The large screen can also be set as a background of your choice – even your favorite cityscape, and with advanced filtering technology built right in, your lighting’s always *chef’s kiss.* And, set the magenta mood lights from ‘tranquil’ to ‘party’ to make those pics pop.
  • Next-Gen Soundproofing - Video chat with your kids or parents without annoying everyone around you, finish that…ahem…pointed conversation with your spouse or take that embarrassing call from your doctor without an audience.

The T-Mobile Phone BoothE is reserved just for Un-carrier customers, thanks to next-generation advanced BoothE access technology. Simply download the T-Mobile Phone BoothE App from the App Store or Google Play (coming soon) and then use your T-Mobile device to unlock an available BoothE. Say goodbye to noisy chaos and step right into a quiet, temperature-controlled space complete with walls and windows. You can also use the app to find and reserve a BoothE nearest your location when on the move.

Starting today, you can check out T-Mobile Phone BoothE for yourself (no app required!) in locations around New York City, as well as in Washington D.C. outside the Treasury Building and at T-Mobile Park in Seattle during Opening Weekend. Follow @TMobile and @JohnLegere on Twitter to see the specific locations and dates/times.

For more information on T-Mobile Phone BoothE, please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com/brand/t-mobile-BoothE

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 79.7 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.


© Business Wire 2019
