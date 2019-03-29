T Mobile US : Mobile Revoluionizes Wireless AGAIN. Inroducing -Mobile Phone BoohE

The Un-carrier has pioneered some of the most memorable innovations in
wireless: contract freedom, unlimited high-speed data, data rollover,
free video and music streaming, device upgrades when you want…not when
you’re told. Now, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is at it again, launching a
revolutionary idea for today’s busy Un-carrier customer: the T-Mobile
Phone BoothE. Launching in NYC, Washington D.C. and Seattle (T-Mobile’s
hometown) today, the Phone BoothE is a groundbreaking soundproof
cube that allows T-Mobile customers to take and make calls or browse
their smartphone in peace – in some of the loudest public spaces in the
country.
From bustling urban streets to crowded coffee shops, it’s practically
impossible to make a call these days without the world listening in. Not
to mention, being an unwitting audience to someone else’s loud,
one-sided conversation can be annoying. In fact, studies show that
overhearing one-sided exchanges is
more distracting than eavesdropping on a conversation between two
people. Enter the T-Mobile Phone BoothE.
“It’s 2019 and people are walking around with a finger in their ear,
trying to have a conversation! The T-Mobile Phone BoothE solves this
problem,” said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile. “The whole point of having
a mobile phone is so you can converse on the go, but there are certain
conversations that call for privacy. This is a major evolution in how we
think about mobility – now the busiest street corner can be your
cellular sanctuary.”
And these vertical rectangular cubes are packed with advanced
communication technology. When entering a T-Mobile Phone BoothE,
T-Mobile customers get:
-
Worry-Free Charging – Every Phone BoothE comes with
power for your smartphone and even a compatible cord so you don’t have
to carry one. No more jockeying for wall outlets at that crowded (and
loud!) coffee shop.
-
Magenta Pages™ – A large vertical screen that seamlessly
connects to your T-Mobile smartphone – now, you can get up close and
personal with video calls or just enjoy a nice, big screen for better
browsing.
-
Social Mode – Snag a seriously upgraded selfie! The large
screen can also be set as a background of your choice – even your
favorite cityscape, and with advanced filtering technology built right
in, your lighting’s always *chef’s kiss.* And, set the magenta mood
lights from ‘tranquil’ to ‘party’ to make those pics pop.
-
Next-Gen Soundproofing - Video chat with your kids or parents
without annoying everyone around you, finish that…ahem…pointed
conversation with your spouse or take that embarrassing call from your
doctor without an audience.
The T-Mobile Phone BoothE is reserved just for Un-carrier
customers, thanks to next-generation advanced BoothE access technology.
Simply download the T-Mobile Phone BoothE App from the App Store
or Google Play (coming soon) and then use your T-Mobile device to unlock
an available BoothE. Say goodbye to noisy chaos and step right into a
quiet, temperature-controlled space complete with walls and windows. You
can also use the app to find and reserve a BoothE nearest your
location when on the move.
Starting today, you can check out T-Mobile Phone BoothE for
yourself (no app required!) in locations around New York City, as well
as in Washington D.C. outside the Treasury Building and at T-Mobile Park
in Seattle during Opening Weekend. Follow @TMobile
and @JohnLegere
on Twitter to see the specific locations and dates/times.
For more information on T-Mobile Phone BoothE, please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com/brand/t-mobile-BoothE
