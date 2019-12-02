T Mobile US : Mobile Says I Acivaed Firs Naionwide 5G Nework

By Stephen Nakrosis



T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) said Monday it activated the first nationwide 5G network in the U.S., reaching 200 million people in 5,000 communities.

The company said its new service covers 60% of the population in an area of over one million square miles, "much of that in rural America."

T-Mobile also said two new phones--the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren and the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G--can be pre-ordered, and they expect to launch over 15 new 5G smartphones next year.

At 12:54 p.m. EST, T-Mobile shares were trading 1.32% lower at $77.51.

