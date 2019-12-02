Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  T-Mobile US    TMUS

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 12/02 01:54:38 pm
77.71 USD   -1.07%
01:16pT MOBILE US : Mobile Says I Acivaed Firs Naionwide 5G Nework
DJ
09:07aT-MOBILE 5G : It's On!
BU
11/27PRESS RELEASE : Justice Department Welcomes Texas Joining T-Mobile/Sprint Settlement
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

T Mobile US : Mobile Says I Acivaed Firs Naionwide 5G Nework

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 01:16pm EST

By Stephen Nakrosis

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) said Monday it activated the first nationwide 5G network in the U.S., reaching 200 million people in 5,000 communities.

The company said its new service covers 60% of the population in an area of over one million square miles, "much of that in rural America."

T-Mobile also said two new phones--the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren and the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G--can be pre-ordered, and they expect to launch over 15 new 5G smartphones next year.

At 12:54 p.m. EST, T-Mobile shares were trading 1.32% lower at $77.51.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on T-MOBILE US
01:16pT MOBILE US : Mobile Says I Acivaed Firs Naionwide 5G Nework
DJ
09:07aT-MOBILE 5G : It's On!
BU
11/27PRESS RELEASE : Justice Department Welcomes Texas Joining T-Mobile/Sprint Settle..
DJ
11/26T MOBILE US : Mobile o Deliver up o 5M Meals for Giving uesday by Inviing Everyo..
BU
11/25T MOBILE US : Texas, Nevada drop out of state AG group suing to block Sprint, T-..
RE
11/25T MOBILE US : Nevada drops out of state AG group suing to block Sprint, T-Mobile..
RE
11/22T MOBILE US : Mobile Repors Unauhorized Access o Some Prepaid Accoun Informaion
DJ
11/22MACY'S, COTY, AMERICAN EXPRESS : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
11/21T MOBILE US : Judge rejects U.S. move to disqualify states' lawyer in T-Mobile/S..
RE
11/21Deutsche Telekom explores sale or IPO of Dutch unit - Manager Magazin
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 44 936 M
EBIT 2019 5 758 M
Net income 2019 3 443 M
Debt 2019 23 370 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 20,1x
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
EV / Sales2019 2,02x
EV / Sales2020 1,85x
Capitalization 67 205 M
Chart T-MOBILE US
Duration : Period :
T-Mobile US Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 90,83  $
Last Close Price 78,55  $
Spread / Highest target 45,1%
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Legere Chief Executive Officer & Director
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
J. Braxton Carter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Neville R. Ray Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
T-MOBILE US23.49%67 205
AT&T30.97%273 061
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-20.75%154 328
NTT DOCOMO, INC.23.96%89 899
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-39.29%80 439
KDDI CORPORATION20.96%66 383
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group