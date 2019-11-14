Log in
T Mobile US : Mobile, Sprin o Open Cusomer Suppor Cener in Nassau Couny

0
11/14/2019 | 11:40am EST

By Michael Dabaie

T-Mobile US (TMUS) and Sprint Corp. (S) today announced that, following the completion of their proposed merger, the company will locate its fourth of five planned Customer Experience Centers in New York's Nassau County.

The companies said the customer support facility will create up to 1,000 direct local jobs.

The companies previously unveiled plans for centers in Overland Park, Kansas, Rochester, New York, and Kingsburg, Calif.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SPRINT CORPORATION -2.97% 5.855 Delayed Quote.0.86%
T-MOBILE US -1.26% 76.9 Delayed Quote.22.58%
