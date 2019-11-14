T Mobile US : Mobile, Sprin o Open Cusomer Suppor Cener in Nassau Couny

By Michael Dabaie

T-Mobile US (TMUS) and Sprint Corp. (S) today announced that, following the completion of their proposed merger, the company will locate its fourth of five planned Customer Experience Centers in New York's Nassau County.

The companies said the customer support facility will create up to 1,000 direct local jobs.

The companies previously unveiled plans for centers in Overland Park, Kansas, Rochester, New York, and Kingsburg, Calif.

