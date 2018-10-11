T Mobile US : Mobile Sweeps J.D. Power Wireless Saisfacion Sudy for Businesses of All Sizes. Again.

We’ve done it again! T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS)
today announced that for the second
year in a row, the Un-carrier ranks highest in business wireless
customer satisfaction in J.D. Power’s latest 2018
U.S. Business Wireless Satisfaction Study, outperforming the
competition with business customers of every size.
J.D. Power conducts an independent online survey to measure business
customer satisfaction with the top four national wireless providers in
three types of businesses: large enterprise (500 or more employees);
small/midsize (20-499 employees); very small business (1-19 employees).
T-Mobile swept the board with the highest satisfaction scores across all
three business sizes for the second year in a row, with even higher
overall satisfaction than last year in every segment. Large enterprises
were the customers most satisfied with the Un-carrier’s performance and
reliability, and rated T-Mobile “among the best” in all six categories
measured.
“It should go without saying that every kind of business, from startups
to massive multinational Fortune 50 companies, deserves an excellent
customer experience – stellar network performance and reliability,
transparent billing, actual human Customer Care, and more,” said Mike
Katz, Executive Vice President of T-Mobile for Business. “We know
wireless is a mission-critical function for businesses, and we’re
obsessed with every aspect of the customer experience, so it’s no
surprise that Un-carrier business customers are the most satisfied in
wireless… and we keep raising the bar every year.”
J.D. Power also highlighted the importance of dedicated customer care
for businesses. The study showed that business wireless customers with
an assigned representative for customer assistance have vastly higher
satisfaction than those who must call a general help line. When
customers have a specific point of contact, it reduces the amount of
time on hold, reduces the likelihood of being transferred and it
increases their level of understanding. According to J.D. Power, having
more direct-contact representatives available not only increases
customer service satisfaction, but can also increase customer loyalty in
the long term.
Since launching Un-carrier for Business in 2015, T-Mobile’s business
customer base has more than doubled, and now 43% of Fortune 1000
companies use the Un-carrier. Businesses of every size are making the
switch to T-Mobile thanks to 19
quarters of the fastest LTE, best in class Customer Care, 100%
transparent pricing for businesses, and Un-carrier benefits like
unlimited texting and free data roaming in over 210 countries and
destinations worldwide. The Un-carrier also recently launched Team
of Experts, removing phone bots and automated phone menus to give
every postpaid customer a dedicated support team whenever they need help.
The J.D. Power 2018 U.S. Business Wireless Satisfaction Study measures
satisfaction with providers of telecommunication voice and data services
based on responses from 2,731 wireless customers surveyed between July
and August 2018. Satisfaction is measured across six factors: offerings
and promotions; cost of service; sales representative and account
executive; billing; performance and reliability; and customer service.
T-Mobile has a proven track record when it comes to customer
satisfaction, including earning the highest marks ever in back-to-back J.D.
Power Wireless Customer Care Studies.
For more information about T-Mobile’s J.D. Power rankings, visit www.jdpower.com.
To learn more about the benefits of switching your business to the
Un-carrier, visit https://t-mobile.com/business.
About T-Mobile US, Inc.
As America’s Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining
the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading
product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network
delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 75.6 million customers who
are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue,
Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and
operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more
information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.
About J.D. Power
J.D. Power is a marketing, consumer intelligence, and data and analytics
company that helps its clients measure, understand, and improve the key
performance metrics that drive their growth and profitability. J.D.
Power’s industry benchmarks, unique data and analytics platform and
reputation for independence and credibility has established the company
as one of the world’s most well-known and trusted providers of Voice of
the Customer insights. Established in 1968, J.D. Power is headquartered
in Costa Mesa, California, and has offices in North/South America, Asia
Pacific, and Europe. For more information on car reviews and ratings,
car insurance, health insurance, cell phone ratings, and more, please
visit JDPower.com.
