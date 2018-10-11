Log in
T Mobile US : Mobile Sweeps J.D. Power Wireless Saisfacion Sudy for Businesses of All Sizes. Again.

10/11/2018 | 10:40pm CEST

The Un-carrier is #1 in Business Customer Satisfaction for Two Years Running.

  • What’s the news: For the second year in a row, T-Mobile business customers – of all sizes – are the most satisfied in wireless, according to J.D. Power.
  • Why it matters: T-Mobile continues to punch above its weight, consistently outperforming its larger wireless competitors in business customer satisfaction.
  • Who it’s for: Every business, no matter the size.

We’ve done it again! T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that for the second year in a row, the Un-carrier ranks highest in business wireless customer satisfaction in J.D. Power’s latest 2018 U.S. Business Wireless Satisfaction Study, outperforming the competition with business customers of every size.

J.D. Power conducts an independent online survey to measure business customer satisfaction with the top four national wireless providers in three types of businesses: large enterprise (500 or more employees); small/midsize (20-499 employees); very small business (1-19 employees). T-Mobile swept the board with the highest satisfaction scores across all three business sizes for the second year in a row, with even higher overall satisfaction than last year in every segment. Large enterprises were the customers most satisfied with the Un-carrier’s performance and reliability, and rated T-Mobile “among the best” in all six categories measured.

“It should go without saying that every kind of business, from startups to massive multinational Fortune 50 companies, deserves an excellent customer experience – stellar network performance and reliability, transparent billing, actual human Customer Care, and more,” said Mike Katz, Executive Vice President of T-Mobile for Business. “We know wireless is a mission-critical function for businesses, and we’re obsessed with every aspect of the customer experience, so it’s no surprise that Un-carrier business customers are the most satisfied in wireless… and we keep raising the bar every year.”

J.D. Power also highlighted the importance of dedicated customer care for businesses. The study showed that business wireless customers with an assigned representative for customer assistance have vastly higher satisfaction than those who must call a general help line. When customers have a specific point of contact, it reduces the amount of time on hold, reduces the likelihood of being transferred and it increases their level of understanding. According to J.D. Power, having more direct-contact representatives available not only increases customer service satisfaction, but can also increase customer loyalty in the long term.

Since launching Un-carrier for Business in 2015, T-Mobile’s business customer base has more than doubled, and now 43% of Fortune 1000 companies use the Un-carrier. Businesses of every size are making the switch to T-Mobile thanks to 19 quarters of the fastest LTE, best in class Customer Care, 100% transparent pricing for businesses, and Un-carrier benefits like unlimited texting and free data roaming in over 210 countries and destinations worldwide. The Un-carrier also recently launched Team of Experts, removing phone bots and automated phone menus to give every postpaid customer a dedicated support team whenever they need help.

The J.D. Power 2018 U.S. Business Wireless Satisfaction Study measures satisfaction with providers of telecommunication voice and data services based on responses from 2,731 wireless customers surveyed between July and August 2018. Satisfaction is measured across six factors: offerings and promotions; cost of service; sales representative and account executive; billing; performance and reliability; and customer service.

T-Mobile has a proven track record when it comes to customer satisfaction, including earning the highest marks ever in back-to-back J.D. Power Wireless Customer Care Studies.

For more information about T-Mobile’s J.D. Power rankings, visit www.jdpower.com.

To learn more about the benefits of switching your business to the Un-carrier, visit https://t-mobile.com/business.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As America’s Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 75.6 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a marketing, consumer intelligence, and data and analytics company that helps its clients measure, understand, and improve the key performance metrics that drive their growth and profitability. J.D. Power’s industry benchmarks, unique data and analytics platform and reputation for independence and credibility has established the company as one of the world’s most well-known and trusted providers of Voice of the Customer insights. Established in 1968, J.D. Power is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, and has offices in North/South America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. For more information on car reviews and ratings, car insurance, health insurance, cell phone ratings, and more, please visit JDPower.com.


