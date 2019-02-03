T Mobile US : Mobile & aco Bell Announce Free acos for Un-carrier Cusomers

Log in
News Summary

T Mobile US : Mobile & Taco Bell Announce Free Tacos for Un-carrier Customers

02/03/2019

  • What’s the news: T-Mobile is partnering with Taco Bell to give Un-carrier customers free tacos. Every week. Anytime.
  • Why it matters: Two words: free tacos. Roughly one in three people said they’d get tackled by Gronk for free tacos every week. People love them some free tacos.
  • Who it’s for: The happiest customers in wireless -- T-Mobile customers! They get thanked every Tuesday with free stuff and discounts -- without having to spend more, stay longer, collect points or do anything extra. Just… "thank you for being a customer."

What's better than a Tuesday taco? A FREE taco. Every week. Anytime. This Super Bowl Sunday, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Taco Bell announced an exclusive partnership to bring Un-carrier customers free tacos, amping up the uber-popular T-Mobile Tuesdays! Just download the T-Mobile Tuesdays app for iOS or Android to get your free tacos, starting this Tuesday, February 5! Not 'buy one get one free.' Not 'free with a drink purchase.' No strings. Just free. Just because.

“Tacos and Tuesdays go to together like magenta and … well … everything,” said John Legere, CEO at T-Mobile. “A giant stage like the Super Bowl deserves an announcement as big as Left Shark became, so we partnered with the biggest in the biz –– Taco Bell –– as an epic THANKS to the best customers in wireless!”

It's clear: people love tacos – and will go to great lengths to get them! Case in point, T-Mobile surveyed average Americans, and for free tacos every week:

  • 29% (about 1 in 3) would get tackled by Gronk. Gonna need a bandage.
  • 15% (about 1 in 6) said they’d go streaking in Central Park. That’s a lot of skin. Please don’t.
  • 12% (about 1 in 9) of serious taco fanatics would wrestle a skunk. Now, that’s dedication.

No need to go to extremes. If you're with T-Mobile -- you get your free tacos just for being you, boo. Sounds like the happiest customers in wireless just got happier.

“T-Mobile and Taco Bell felt like natural brand friends, and we were just waiting for the perfect opportunity to make a partnership come to life, in a way that befits what our fans expect from us both. No question this collaboration in the Super Bowl was that perfect opportunity,” said Marisa Thalberg, Global Chief Brand Officer, Taco Bell Corp. “We cannot wait to give T-Mobile Tuesday customers and Taco Bell fans the chance to access a little ‘Taco Bell’ magic, any day of the week.”

We know you're craving that taco, but don’t rush the restaurant! To score your free seasoned beef or bean Soft Taco or Crunchy Taco every week, just open the T-Mobile Tuesdays app and claim your free taco, any day that week! When you’re ready to make your taco a reality, hit Redeem, create an account at tacobell.com (you'll only have to do that once), add a credit card per line (you won’t be charged if you’re just getting your free taco) and order online. You can also add more items to your order and schedule a pickup. Then, go grab your food at Taco Bell, brag about it to your taco-less friends and live your best taco-loving life.

Since T-Mobile Tuesdays launched in 2016, Un-carrier customers have snagged over 186 million fun freebies and deals, including Pandora Plus, Dunkin credit, Redbox rentals, Atom movie tickets, Live Nation concert tickets, Shell gasoline, and more…just for being T-Mobile customers. That means you can get up to as much as $966 in free stuff a year for every T-Mobile ONE customer according to leading independent industry analysts. For more details visit: https://www.t-mobile.com/offers/t-mobile-tuesdays. And don’t forget to download the T-Mobile Tuesdays app for iOS or Android!

Wanna get thanked every Tuesday like the happiest customers in wireless? When you join America's best unlimited network, you've got Carrier Freedom -- T-Mobile pays off your carrier's annual service contract and device payments (up to $650 per line via trade-in credit and prepaid card) with trade in and a new device on a qualifying plan.

Limited time offer; while supplies last. Purchase not required. No cash value. Qualifying service and App required for T-Mobile Tuesdays. Save in the T-Mobile Tuesdays App each week and redeem through the tacobell.com website as a pickup order at participating U.S. Taco Bell locations. Pickup only. Free ta.co account required. Limit 1 offer/person/week. No product or ingredient upgrades. Cannot be combined with other offers; void if transferred, reproduced or copied. If congested, customers using >50GB/mo may notice reduced speeds due to prioritization; Essentials customers may notice speeds lower than other customers.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 79.7 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.


© Business Wire 2019
