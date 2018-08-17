Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  T-Mobile US    TMUS

T-MOBILE US (TMUS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

T Mobile US : Mobile and he onigh Show Sarring Jimmy Fallon Kick-Off Unprecedened Parnership wih Firs-Ever Lae-Nigh Show From Cenral Park

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 05:46am CEST

Event on September 13 to Feature Celebrity Guests and Special Perks for T-Mobile Customers.

NEW YORK, August 16, 2018 -'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' and T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced a first-of-its-kind partnership, featuring the Un-carrier in an ongoing collaboration with Jimmy Fallon and the iconic 'Tonight Show' in a first-for-late-night television fan event and show airing from Central Park on Thursday, September 13. On tonight's show, Jimmy Fallon announced the partnership, including the Central Park show and a T-Mobile nationwide sweepstakes to send fans to New York for the special event.

'This collaboration represents the ultimate partnership through massive content collaboration and influencer talent, combining a cutting-edge, disruptor brand like T-Mobile with two of the most iconic names in late-night, Jimmy Fallon and 'The Tonight Show,'' said Linda Yaccarino, Chairman, Advertising and Client Partnerships, NBCUniversal. 'We're bringing T-Mobile customers and our audiences at home the unrivalled experience that only the scale of NBCUniversal can offer by tapping into the comedic genius of Jimmy Fallon.'

I love shaking things up…whether that's disrupting the status quo in wireless or bringing the iconic Tonight Show to Central Park for the very first time

'I love shaking things up…whether that's disrupting the status quo in wireless or bringing the iconic Tonight Show to Central Park for the very first time,' said John Legere, CEO, T-Mobile. 'This is what the Un-carrier does - we go big! And we won't stop.'

On September 13, T-Mobile will present 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon from Central Park,' a special episode that will be packed with creative content, surprise celebrity guests - and of course - lots of magenta.

In the week leading up to the Central Park event, T-Mobile will build anticipation for customers and fans by offering opportunities to win tickets at select T-Mobile stores in New York City. Fans everywhere will be able to join in the fun with unique social content, along with more special surprises to be revealed in the coming weeks.

T-Mobile will also be part of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon's' special Veteran's Day episode, aligning with the Un-carrier's military support initiatives. 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' outranks all Late Night shows on digital across YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram making it the #1 Late Night Show on Digital. The enormous reach of 'The Tonight Show' offers a unique opportunity for partners to experience massive fan engagement across The Tonight Show digital platforms, guaranteeing an authentic and connective experience with the audience.

From Universal Television and Broadway Video, 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Gerard Bradford, Mike DiCenzo and Katie Hockmeyer. Jamie Granet-Bederman produces. 'The Tonight Show' tapes before a live studio audience from Studio 6B in 30 Rockefeller Center.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes open all residents of the fifty (50) United States, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia who are at least eighteen (18) years of age. 8/16/18-8/24/18. For full rules and how to enter go to: www.TonightShowT-MobileSweeps.com. Void where prohibited by law.
About NBCUniversal
NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks, and a suite of leading Internet-based businesses. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. To learn more visit: www.nbcuniversal.com.
About T-Mobile US, Inc.
As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 75.6 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.

Disclaimer

T-Mobile US Inc. published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 03:45:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on T-MOBILE US
05:46aT MOBILE US : Mobile and he onigh Show Sarring Jimmy Fallon Kick-Off Unprecedene..
PU
08/16T MOBILE US : Congratulations Top Six Changemaker Challenge Winners!
PU
08/16T MOBILE US : Mobile ops Laes J.D. Power Wireless Purchase Experience Sudy
BU
08/16T MOBILE US : Mobile o Play he Cusomer Care Card Wih Layer3 V
AQ
08/16German rail operator, Deutsche Telekom end Iran projects
RE
08/15T-MOBILE&RSQUO;S LATEST UN-CARRIER M : Real People, Not Robots. Introducing T-Mo..
BU
08/15ROCK STAR STATUS : Elevated. T-Mobile Unleashes More Music for Customers.
BU
08/14Sprint partners with LG to launch 5G smartphone in 2019
RE
08/14T MOBILE US : Consumers weigh in on proposed Sprint, T-Mobile US merger
AQ
08/10T MOBILE US : Hold the Phone! T-Mobile Announces Un-carrier Next – Join us..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/14BUY VERIZON : 5G Upgrade Will Catalyze Growth 
08/14Sprint, LG pursuing first U.S. 5G smartphone in 2019 
08/14Buy High Quality Stocks On Turkey-Induced Weakness - Cramer's Mad Money (8/13.. 
08/13MERGER ARBITRAGE MONDAYS : August 13, 2018 
08/09undefined 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 42 987 M
EBIT 2018 5 251 M
Net income 2018 2 679 M
Debt 2018 26 943 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 20,67
P/E ratio 2019 16,73
EV / Sales 2018 1,93x
EV / Sales 2019 1,79x
Capitalization 55 883 M
Chart T-MOBILE US
Duration : Period :
T-Mobile US Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 77,2 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Legere Chief Executive Officer & Director
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
J. Braxton Carter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Neville R. Ray Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
T-MOBILE US3.89%55 883
AT&T-14.89%234 127
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-8.52%185 943
NTT DOCOMO INC9.83%101 985
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP8.30%100 945
KDDI CORP10.25%71 994
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.