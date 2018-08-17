T Mobile US : Mobile and he onigh Show Sarring Jimmy Fallon Kick-Off Unprecedened Parnership wih Firs-Ever Lae-Nigh Show From Cenral Park

Event on September 13 to Feature Celebrity Guests and Special Perks for T-Mobile Customers.

NEW YORK, August 16, 2018 -'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' and T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced a first-of-its-kind partnership, featuring the Un-carrier in an ongoing collaboration with Jimmy Fallon and the iconic 'Tonight Show' in a first-for-late-night television fan event and show airing from Central Park on Thursday, September 13. On tonight's show, Jimmy Fallon announced the partnership, including the Central Park show and a T-Mobile nationwide sweepstakes to send fans to New York for the special event.

'This collaboration represents the ultimate partnership through massive content collaboration and influencer talent, combining a cutting-edge, disruptor brand like T-Mobile with two of the most iconic names in late-night, Jimmy Fallon and 'The Tonight Show,'' said Linda Yaccarino, Chairman, Advertising and Client Partnerships, NBCUniversal. 'We're bringing T-Mobile customers and our audiences at home the unrivalled experience that only the scale of NBCUniversal can offer by tapping into the comedic genius of Jimmy Fallon.'

'I love shaking things up…whether that's disrupting the status quo in wireless or bringing the iconic Tonight Show to Central Park for the very first time,' said John Legere, CEO, T-Mobile. 'This is what the Un-carrier does - we go big! And we won't stop.'

On September 13, T-Mobile will present 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon from Central Park,' a special episode that will be packed with creative content, surprise celebrity guests - and of course - lots of magenta.

In the week leading up to the Central Park event, T-Mobile will build anticipation for customers and fans by offering opportunities to win tickets at select T-Mobile stores in New York City. Fans everywhere will be able to join in the fun with unique social content, along with more special surprises to be revealed in the coming weeks.

T-Mobile will also be part of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon's' special Veteran's Day episode, aligning with the Un-carrier's military support initiatives. 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' outranks all Late Night shows on digital across YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram making it the #1 Late Night Show on Digital. The enormous reach of 'The Tonight Show' offers a unique opportunity for partners to experience massive fan engagement across The Tonight Show digital platforms, guaranteeing an authentic and connective experience with the audience.

From Universal Television and Broadway Video, 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Gerard Bradford, Mike DiCenzo and Katie Hockmeyer. Jamie Granet-Bederman produces. 'The Tonight Show' tapes before a live studio audience from Studio 6B in 30 Rockefeller Center.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes open all residents of the fifty (50) United States, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia who are at least eighteen (18) years of age. 8/16/18-8/24/18. For full rules and how to enter go to: www.TonightShowT-MobileSweeps.com. Void where prohibited by law.

