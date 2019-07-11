Log in
T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
T Mobile US : Mobile is Abou o Make Happiness Begin for Jonas Brohers Fans! Un-carrier Cusomers Ge Up Close and Personal icke Exclusive

07/11/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

The latest super-perk from the T-Mobile/Live Nation partnership unlocks exclusive tickets at Jonas Brothers concerts nationwide, only for Un-carrier customers!

  • What’s the news: T-Mobile customers score AGAIN with exclusive access to reserved tickets in stage-front pit and lower bowl sections at the tour of the year – the Jonas Brothers Happiness Begins Tour -- thanks to the Un-carrier’s deal with Live Nation and new partnership with the pop trio.
  • Why it matters: Uh, it’s the freakin’ Jonas Brothers!?
  • Who it’s for: Once again…T-Mobile customers!

It’s a Jonas bonus for Un-carrier customers! Today, the Jonas Brothers and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced they’re partnering to bring Un-carrier customers exclusive access to premium stage-front pit and awesome lower bowl reserved tickets at the Happiness Begins Tour! After nearly a decade apart, the Jonas Brothers made a historic comeback with their Happiness Begins album and tour announcement, and T-Mobile customers get a chance at the best tickets at every U.S. concert stop on their massive, 64-date U.S. tour. Only T-Mobile customers can get last-minute tickets at first day prices, so there’s no need to pay more! Commence shrieks/squeals/fits of glee.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190711005675/en/

“At T-Mobile, customers are always front and center … and now they can be front and center at Jonas Brothers shows, too!” said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile. “Our customers always get rock star treatment – with the best unlimited plan, the best care in wireless and all the incredible extras … just for being with us.”

Tickets become available beginning tomorrow, July 12th, for the August 7th, 9th and 10th shows in Miami, Orlando and Tampa, respectively, with tickets releasing 30 days prior to each show date for the remainder of the tour. To have a chance at these high-demand and first-come, first serve tickets, head to t-mobile.com/music. The long-awaited Happiness Begins Tour kicks off August 7th and wraps up December 15th in Los Angeles. Head here for the full list of concert dates and cities.

“We’re so thankful for our fans and that they have welcomed us back in such an incredible way. We have some amazing things planned for them on this tour – it’s almost a decade in the making, and we’re going all out,” said the Jonas Brothers. “We’re gonna have a blast with T-Mobile customers right up front and center!”

T-Mobile continues to revolutionize the wireless industry, and through its partnership with Live Nation and artists like the Jonas Brothers, is transforming the live music experience for customers, too. For more on T-Mobile’s Live Nation exclusives, visit t-mobile.com/music.

Limited time offer; subject to change. Max 4 tickets per offer code, while supplies last. Live Nation terms apply. Offer codes cannot be transferred; tickets are not for resale.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 81.3 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.


© Business Wire 2019
