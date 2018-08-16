T Mobile US : Mobile ops Laes J.D. Power Wireless Purchase Experience Sudy

T-Mobile ranks highest on nearly every factor among full-service providers

J.D. Power today announced that T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) topped the list of the 2018 J.D. Power U.S. Wireless Purchase Experience Study—Volume 2 for full-service providers. T-Mobile ranked highest in nearly every category in the full-service study, including cost of service, offerings and promotions, phone sales representative, website and facility.

The 2018 J.D. Power U.S. Wireless Purchase Experience Study—Volume 2 assesses wireless providers through different purchasing factors, measuring everything from knowledge and courtesy of in-store and phone reps, to website appearance, ease of navigation and cost of service. In the study, T-Mobile ranked highest in overall satisfaction at 854 (on a 1,000-point scale) – 16 points above average.

“It’s part of our Un-carrier DNA to be obsessed with the customer experience, so it’s no surprise that our amazing retail teams are topping the charts yet again,” said Mike Sievert, President and COO of T-Mobile. “They never stop making me proud, and they never stop giving our rock star customers reasons to be glad they’re with us!”

T-Mobile has long been topping customer satisfaction lists, including notching the highest marks ever given – for the second time in a row – in the most recent J.D. Power Wireless Customer Care Studies and T-Mobile ranking highest in all three segments of J.D. Power’s latest 2017 U.S. Business Wireless Satisfaction Study, outperforming the competition with businesses of every size. T-Mobile also consistently ranked #1 in Overall Customer Satisfaction and Likelihood to Recommend in 2017 according to the latest national survey from the leading consumer opinion tracker, which surveys more than 360,000 mobile phone customers annually. Add to that the YouGov Brand Index which ranked T-Mobile #1 in overall customer satisfaction throughout 2017, and you’ve got a brand that’s built on the happiness of its customers.

Just yesterday, the Un-carrier unveiled new ways it is giving customers rock star treatment with Team of Experts – every postpaid customer now has a dedicated team when they need help – and new rock star benefits from Pandora and Live Nation.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 75.6 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a marketing, consumer intelligence, and data and analytics company that helps its clients measure, understand, and improve the key performance metrics that drive their growth and profitability. J.D. Power’s industry benchmarks, unique data and analytics platform and reputation for independence and credibility has established the company as one of the world’s most well-known and trusted providers of Voice of the Customer insights. Established in 1968, J.D. Power is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, and has offices in North/South America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. For more information on car reviews and ratings, car insurance, health insurance, cell phone ratings, and more, please visit JDPower.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180816005485/en/