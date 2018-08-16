Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  T-Mobile US    TMUS

T-MOBILE US (TMUS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

T Mobile US : Mobile ops Laes J.D. Power Wireless Purchase Experience Sudy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 06:01pm CEST

T-Mobile ranks highest on nearly every factor among full-service providers

J.D. Power today announced that T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) topped the list of the 2018 J.D. Power U.S. Wireless Purchase Experience Study—Volume 2 for full-service providers. T-Mobile ranked highest in nearly every category in the full-service study, including cost of service, offerings and promotions, phone sales representative, website and facility.

The 2018 J.D. Power U.S. Wireless Purchase Experience Study—Volume 2 assesses wireless providers through different purchasing factors, measuring everything from knowledge and courtesy of in-store and phone reps, to website appearance, ease of navigation and cost of service. In the study, T-Mobile ranked highest in overall satisfaction at 854 (on a 1,000-point scale) – 16 points above average.

“It’s part of our Un-carrier DNA to be obsessed with the customer experience, so it’s no surprise that our amazing retail teams are topping the charts yet again,” said Mike Sievert, President and COO of T-Mobile. “They never stop making me proud, and they never stop giving our rock star customers reasons to be glad they’re with us!”

T-Mobile has long been topping customer satisfaction lists, including notching the highest marks ever given – for the second time in a row – in the most recent J.D. Power Wireless Customer Care Studies and T-Mobile ranking highest in all three segments of J.D. Power’s latest 2017 U.S. Business Wireless Satisfaction Study, outperforming the competition with businesses of every size. T-Mobile also consistently ranked #1 in Overall Customer Satisfaction and Likelihood to Recommend in 2017 according to the latest national survey from the leading consumer opinion tracker, which surveys more than 360,000 mobile phone customers annually. Add to that the YouGov Brand Index which ranked T-Mobile #1 in overall customer satisfaction throughout 2017, and you’ve got a brand that’s built on the happiness of its customers.

Just yesterday, the Un-carrier unveiled new ways it is giving customers rock star treatment with Team of Experts – every postpaid customer now has a dedicated team when they need help – and new rock star benefits from Pandora and Live Nation.

For more information about T-Mobile’s J.D. Power rankings, visit www.jdpower.com.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 75.6 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a marketing, consumer intelligence, and data and analytics company that helps its clients measure, understand, and improve the key performance metrics that drive their growth and profitability. J.D. Power’s industry benchmarks, unique data and analytics platform and reputation for independence and credibility has established the company as one of the world’s most well-known and trusted providers of Voice of the Customer insights. Established in 1968, J.D. Power is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, and has offices in North/South America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. For more information on car reviews and ratings, car insurance, health insurance, cell phone ratings, and more, please visit JDPower.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on T-MOBILE US
06:01pT MOBILE US : Mobile ops Laes J.D. Power Wireless Purchase Experience Sudy
BU
04:39pT MOBILE US : Mobile o Play he Cusomer Care Card Wih Layer3 V
AQ
01:44pGerman rail operator, Deutsche Telekom end Iran projects
RE
08/15T-MOBILE&RSQUO;S LATEST UN-CARRIER M : Real People, Not Robots. Introducing T-Mo..
BU
08/15ROCK STAR STATUS : Elevated. T-Mobile Unleashes More Music for Customers.
BU
08/14Sprint partners with LG to launch 5G smartphone in 2019
RE
08/14T MOBILE US : Consumers weigh in on proposed Sprint, T-Mobile US merger
AQ
08/10T MOBILE US : Hold the Phone! T-Mobile Announces Un-carrier Next – Join us..
BU
08/09T MOBILE US : Faster, Smarter, Better Than Before. The New Samsung Galaxy Note9 ..
PU
08/09FASTER, SMARTER, BETTER THAN BEFORE : The New Samsung Galaxy Note9 Takes (Half) ..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/14BUY VERIZON : 5G Upgrade Will Catalyze Growth 
08/14Sprint, LG pursuing first U.S. 5G smartphone in 2019 
08/14Buy High Quality Stocks On Turkey-Induced Weakness - Cramer's Mad Money (8/13.. 
08/13MERGER ARBITRAGE MONDAYS : August 13, 2018 
08/09undefined 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 42 987 M
EBIT 2018 5 251 M
Net income 2018 2 679 M
Debt 2018 26 943 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 20,67
P/E ratio 2019 16,73
EV / Sales 2018 1,93x
EV / Sales 2019 1,79x
Capitalization 55 883 M
Chart T-MOBILE US
Duration : Period :
T-Mobile US Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 77,2 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Legere Chief Executive Officer & Director
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
J. Braxton Carter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Neville R. Ray Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
T-MOBILE US2.99%55 883
AT&T-16.49%234 127
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-9.91%185 943
NTT DOCOMO INC10.74%101 985
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP10.30%100 945
KDDI CORP11.06%71 994
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.