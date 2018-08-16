T Mobile US : Mobile ops Laes J.D. Power Wireless Purchase Experience Sudy

J.D. Power today announced
that T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) topped the list of the 2018 J.D. Power U.S.
Wireless Purchase Experience Study—Volume 2 for full-service providers.
T-Mobile ranked highest in nearly every category in the full-service
study, including cost of service, offerings and promotions, phone sales
representative, website and facility.
The 2018 J.D. Power U.S. Wireless Purchase Experience Study—Volume 2
assesses wireless providers through different purchasing factors,
measuring everything from knowledge and courtesy of in-store and phone
reps, to website appearance, ease of navigation and cost of service. In
the study, T-Mobile ranked highest in overall satisfaction at 854 (on a
1,000-point scale) – 16 points above average.
“It’s part of our Un-carrier DNA to be obsessed with the customer
experience, so it’s no surprise that our amazing retail teams are
topping the charts yet again,” said Mike Sievert, President and COO of
T-Mobile. “They never stop making me proud, and they never stop giving
our rock star customers reasons to be glad they’re with us!”
T-Mobile has long been topping customer satisfaction lists, including
notching the highest marks ever given – for the second time in a row –
in the most recent J.D.
Power Wireless Customer Care Studies and T-Mobile ranking highest in
all three segments of J.D.
Power’s latest 2017 U.S. Business Wireless Satisfaction Study,
outperforming the competition with businesses of every size. T-Mobile
also consistently ranked
#1 in Overall Customer Satisfaction and Likelihood to Recommend in
2017 according to the latest national survey from the leading consumer
opinion tracker, which surveys more than 360,000 mobile phone
customers annually. Add to that the YouGov Brand Index which ranked
T-Mobile #1
in overall customer satisfaction throughout 2017, and you’ve got a
brand that’s built on the happiness of its customers.
Just yesterday, the Un-carrier unveiled new ways it is giving customers
rock star treatment with Team of Experts – every postpaid customer now
has a dedicated team when they need help – and new rock star benefits
from Pandora and Live Nation.
For more information about T-Mobile’s J.D. Power rankings, visit www.jdpower.com.
About T-Mobile US, Inc.
As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining
the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading
product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network
delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 75.6 million customers who
are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue,
Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and
operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more
information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.
About J.D. Power
J.D. Power is a marketing, consumer intelligence, and data and analytics
company that helps its clients measure, understand, and improve the key
performance metrics that drive their growth and profitability. J.D.
Power’s industry benchmarks, unique data and analytics platform and
reputation for independence and credibility has established the company
as one of the world’s most well-known and trusted providers of Voice of
the Customer insights. Established in 1968, J.D. Power is headquartered
in Costa Mesa, California, and has offices in North/South America, Asia
Pacific, and Europe. For more information on car reviews and ratings,
car insurance, health insurance, cell phone ratings, and more, please
visit JDPower.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180816005485/en/