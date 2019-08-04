T Mobile US : #SlowCookerSunday Helps Feeding America Set a Table for 10 Million!

Now here's a reason to do the Pam Shuffle: With hardcover copies of #SlowCookerSunday-Leadership, Life and Slow Cooking with CEO and Chef, John Legere nearly sold out, T-Mobile is able to make a donation of $1 million to Feeding America to help the organization's fight to end hunger in this country, Legere announced on his Sunday #SlowCookerSunday show. 'Feeding America is an incredible organization and I'm proud to champion their mission to ensure that all Americans have access to something everyone deserves-healthy, nutritious food,' said Legere.

According to Feeding America's Chief Development Officer Andy Wilson, the gift will help the organization aid an astounding 10 million men, women and children facing hunger. Here, Wilson explains how this-and any!-donation helps Feeding America fight this truly good fight.

How exactly does a $1 million donation impact people in need through Feeding America?

Hunger is an issue that impacts every county in the country. Forty million people, including more than 12 million children, may not know where they will find their next meal. Because of Feeding America's strategic partnerships to rescue food, this gift of $1 million helps to provide 10 million meals * for children, families and seniors in need.

Unlike, say, buying groceries at a store at everyday sticker prices, Feeding America works directly with major manufacturers, retailers and other partners across the country to secure safe, healthy food that would otherwise go to waste-up to 72 billion pounds of food is wasted in America each year. Every dollar donated to Feeding America helps secure and distribute at least 12 pounds of food. With an average meal, excluding water, weighing in at about 1.2 pounds of food, according to the USDA, we're able to feed 10 people for every dollar. Kind of astonishing-but true!

Needless to say, we are tremendously grateful for T-Mobile's commitment in helping to fight hunger and bringing national attention to this critical issue. We can't stress how thankful we are to have partners in John Legere and T-Mobile who engaged customers, employees and the public at large through campaigns, in-store activations and the cookbook itself.