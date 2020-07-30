Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  T-Mobile US    TMUS

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

T Mobile US : Social Distancing — Yes; Customer Distancing — No; T‑Mobile & Metro Score J.D. Power's Top Spots for Wireless Customer Care (AGAIN)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 09:30am EDT

What’s the news: T-Mobile snags a record-breaking high score (AGAIN) from J.D. Power for Full-Service Wireless Customer Care. That’s the sixth time in a row and the TWENTIETH time* overall that the Un-carrier beats the Carriers in their segment. And, Metro by T-Mobile took top honors for the second time in a row among Non-Contract Full-Service Providers.

Why it matters: As COVID-19 and economic uncertainty take hold, consumers often find longer hold times than usual when calling customer service. Not at T-Mobile. The Un-carrier quickly moved more than 12,000 care reps from 17 domestic call centers, setting them up to serve customers from the safety of their homes —no long wait times and no bouncing around.

Who it’s for: Every wireless customer who wants to reach a helpful team when they’ve got questions.

This is what customer love looks like — especially when facing a global pandemic. Today, J.D. Power announced that T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) has received a record-breaking high score (for the 3rd time in a row!) in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Wireless Customer Care Full-Service Performance Study — Volume 2. That’s TWENTY times now that T-Mobile has ranked highest among full-service providers, and the sixth win in a row. Metro by T-Mobile also nabbed back-to-back spots in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Wireless Customer Care Non-Contract Performance Study — Volume 1 and 2 among Non-Contract Full-Service Wireless Providers.

And in the face of a global pandemic, never has taking home top honors for Care been more important. To ensure customers stayed connected at this critical time, AND to keep its Team of Experts safe and socially distant, T-Mobile acted swiftly, relocating nearly its entire customer care workforce to their homes. Between March 11 and March 31, T-Mobile moved more than 12,000 Care experts — and over 60,000 pieces of equipment — out of 17 call centers across the U.S. so they could work from home. As a result of this swift action, call wait times are still under 90 seconds, just as they were pre-pandemic. Employees stayed safe and customers stayed connected — as demonstrated by the J.D. Power win.

“This win is especially important to us now, as we face this global pandemic. It’s more critical than ever for our customers to get the service they deserve, and taking home top honors again is a huge win — for our hard-working teams, and for our customers who deserve personalized, quick, excellent service,” said Callie Field, EVP of Customer Care at T-Mobile. “I’m so incredibly proud of our Care experts for being nimble, for their dedication to customers in the face of such change and uncertainty. This win says it loud and clear for customers: we are with you.”

The Un-carrier earned top honors more times than any other wireless provider in the history of the study. T-Mobile scored an 852 in the Study — that’s 36 points higher than the industry average. T-Mobile placed highest in both Assisted Care and Unassisted Care, which means customers love that they can connect on their terms, whether it’s by text, phone, online, or scheduling a call-back. And that’s especially important now, as people stay closer to home. Keeping people and businesses connected at this unprecedented time is paramount at T-Mobile and so is the ability to keep hardworking Care teams connected to customers.

In 2018, T-Mobile launched Team of Experts to turn traditional customer care on its head and fix an old, broken customer care model that has frustrated Americans for decades. When you call or message T-Mobile, you get a tight-knit team dedicated to you and others in your city. No getting bounced around from department to department. With T-Mobile’s Team of Experts, customers reach a helpful human every time they reach out.

Always looking out for customers, T-Mobile also recently launched Scam Shield — a massive set of free solutions to protect customers from robocalls and scams — because who isn’t fed UP with scams and robocalls and scammers have been preying on consumers’ health and financial fears during the coronavirus pandemic.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

Team of Experts is for our postpaid wireless customers.

*2020-2018 (V1 & V2), 2016 (V1), 2015 (V2), 2014 (V2), 2011 (V1), 2010 (V2), 2009 (V1 & Tied in V2), 2008 (V1), 2007 (V1 & V2), 2006 (V1 & V2), 2005 & 2004

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on T-MOBILE US
09:30aT MOBILE US : Social Distancing — Yes; Customer Distancing — No; T&#..
BU
07/29T MOBILE US : Join Us for the T-Mobile Accelerator Virtual Demo Day on July 30th..
AQ
07/29T-MOBILE US : RBC is less optimistic
MD
07/28T MOBILE US : Stay Safe, America. T-Mobile Powering New Tech to Keep Workplaces ..
BU
07/28T-MOBILE US, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/28T MOBILE US : Mobile's Righs Offering Over-Subscribed Based on Preliminary Resul..
BU
07/27T MOBILE US : mobile-Bye, Scams and Robocalls. Hello, Serious Savings
AQ
07/24T-MOBILE-SUPERCHARGED UN-CARRIER : On
AQ
07/22Nvidia expresses interest in SoftBank's chip company Arm Holdings - Bloomberg..
RE
07/22SUPERCHARGED UN-CARRIER : On Gloves: Off
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 68 422 M - -
Net income 2020 1 691 M - -
Net Debt 2020 63 050 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 70,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 147 B 147 B -
EV / Sales 2020 3,07x
EV / Sales 2021 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 53 000
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart T-MOBILE US
Duration : Period :
T-Mobile US Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 115,41 $
Last Close Price 105,78 $
Spread / Highest target 32,4%
Spread / Average Target 9,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
Peter Osvaldik EVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Neville R. Ray President-Technology Department
Cody Sanford Executive VP & Chief Information & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
T-MOBILE US34.89%147 346
AT&T INC.-24.36%210 615
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-18.40%141 213
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.41.69%124 866
NTT DOCOMO, INC.-2.11%91 408
KDDI CORPORATION3.07%73 412
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group