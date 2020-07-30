T Mobile US : Social Distancing — Yes; Customer Distancing — No; T‑Mobile & Metro Score J.D. Power's Top Spots for Wireless Customer Care (AGAIN)

What’s the news: T-Mobile snags a record-breaking high score (AGAIN) from J.D. Power for Full-Service Wireless Customer Care. That’s the sixth time in a row and the TWENTIETH time* overall that the Un-carrier beats the Carriers in their segment. And, Metro by T-Mobile took top honors for the second time in a row among Non-Contract Full-Service Providers.

Why it matters: As COVID-19 and economic uncertainty take hold, consumers often find longer hold times than usual when calling customer service. Not at T-Mobile. The Un-carrier quickly moved more than 12,000 care reps from 17 domestic call centers, setting them up to serve customers from the safety of their homes —no long wait times and no bouncing around.

Who it’s for: Every wireless customer who wants to reach a helpful team when they’ve got questions.

This is what customer love looks like — especially when facing a global pandemic. Today, J.D. Power announced that T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) has received a record-breaking high score (for the 3rd time in a row!) in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Wireless Customer Care Full-Service Performance Study — Volume 2. That’s TWENTY times now that T-Mobile has ranked highest among full-service providers, and the sixth win in a row. Metro by T-Mobile also nabbed back-to-back spots in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Wireless Customer Care Non-Contract Performance Study — Volume 1 and 2 among Non-Contract Full-Service Wireless Providers.

And in the face of a global pandemic, never has taking home top honors for Care been more important. To ensure customers stayed connected at this critical time, AND to keep its Team of Experts safe and socially distant, T-Mobile acted swiftly, relocating nearly its entire customer care workforce to their homes. Between March 11 and March 31, T-Mobile moved more than 12,000 Care experts — and over 60,000 pieces of equipment — out of 17 call centers across the U.S. so they could work from home. As a result of this swift action, call wait times are still under 90 seconds, just as they were pre-pandemic. Employees stayed safe and customers stayed connected — as demonstrated by the J.D. Power win.

“This win is especially important to us now, as we face this global pandemic. It’s more critical than ever for our customers to get the service they deserve, and taking home top honors again is a huge win — for our hard-working teams, and for our customers who deserve personalized, quick, excellent service,” said Callie Field, EVP of Customer Care at T-Mobile. “I’m so incredibly proud of our Care experts for being nimble, for their dedication to customers in the face of such change and uncertainty. This win says it loud and clear for customers: we are with you.”

The Un-carrier earned top honors more times than any other wireless provider in the history of the study. T-Mobile scored an 852 in the Study — that’s 36 points higher than the industry average. T-Mobile placed highest in both Assisted Care and Unassisted Care, which means customers love that they can connect on their terms, whether it’s by text, phone, online, or scheduling a call-back. And that’s especially important now, as people stay closer to home. Keeping people and businesses connected at this unprecedented time is paramount at T-Mobile and so is the ability to keep hardworking Care teams connected to customers.

In 2018, T-Mobile launched Team of Experts to turn traditional customer care on its head and fix an old, broken customer care model that has frustrated Americans for decades. When you call or message T-Mobile, you get a tight-knit team dedicated to you and others in your city. No getting bounced around from department to department. With T-Mobile’s Team of Experts, customers reach a helpful human every time they reach out.

Always looking out for customers, T-Mobile also recently launched Scam Shield — a massive set of free solutions to protect customers from robocalls and scams — because who isn’t fed UP with scams and robocalls and scammers have been preying on consumers’ health and financial fears during the coronavirus pandemic.

Team of Experts is for our postpaid wireless customers.

*2020-2018 (V1 & V2), 2016 (V1), 2015 (V2), 2014 (V2), 2011 (V1), 2010 (V2), 2009 (V1 & Tied in V2), 2008 (V1), 2007 (V1 & V2), 2006 (V1 & V2), 2005 & 2004

