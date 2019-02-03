T Mobile US : Talk About a Pick-Me-Up! T-Mobile Customers Score a Lyft Ride On Us

No matter what’s happening at the big game, Un-carrier customers just
continue to score today. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Lyft just announced
during the Super Bowl that they have partnered to give Un-carrier
customers a $10 Lyft this month with T-Mobile Tuesdays! That's a sweet
ride on us for you and your crew…whether you’re headed downtown for a
show, home from happy hour or to the nearest Taco Bell for your free
taco. Just download the T-Mobile
Tuesdays app for iOS
or Android
to claim your ride – on us, just because.
"While Verizon and AT&T have been taking their customers for a ride for
years, we're all about giving ours a ride on us," said John Legere, CEO
at T-Mobile. "The best customers in wireless deserve a Lyft. It’s a
massive ‘Thank You’ just for being with us. For free. For real."
"We’re excited to make a surprise appearance during this year's Super
Bowl and thrilled that T-Mobile chose to acknowledge what we’ve known
for years: every day in so many ways Lyft drivers are there for you when
you need them," said Joy Howard, Lyft Chief Marketing Officer.
To score your ride, make sure you have the Lyft
app. Then, open T-Mobile Tuesdays on February 5th, save
your offer there, and apply the code to your Lyft account that day.
Redeem your $10 ride any time during the month of February and become
the boss of that back seat, just for being with T-Mobile.
Since T-Mobile Tuesdays launched in 2016, Un-carrier customers have
gotten over 186 million awesome freebies and deals, including:
-
1.3 million gallons of free coffee
-
225 million gallons of discounted gas
-
49 million hours of free movies
-
And a ton more.
That means you can get up to as much as $966 in free stuff every year
for every T-Mobile ONE customer according to independent industry
analysts. For more details visit: https://www.t-mobile.com/offers/t-mobile-tuesdays.
Got T-Mobile Tuesdays envy? When you switch to America's best unlimited
network, T-Mobile pays off your carrier's annual service contract and
device payments (up to $650 per line via trade-in credit and prepaid
card) with trade-in and a new device on a qualifying plan. That’s Carrier
Freedom. You’re welcome.
Save and redeem in the T-Mobile Tuesday app by February 6, 2019 at 4:59
a.m. ET for a code with the maximum value of $10 off one (1) Lyft ride
(“Lyft Code”). To use the Lyft Code a user must already have or download
and install the Lyft app then complete a ride using the Lyft platform by
February 28, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. local time. Lyft Code will expire at the
end of this period. Tips, cancellation fees, damage charges, and taxes
not included. Restrictions apply. Not valid for Lyft bikes or scooters.
Valid only in the United States of America. Lyft not available in all
locations. Not available in Puerto Rico. Limit one (1) $10 Lyft Code per
person. Lyft Code is valid for Lyft users 18 years of age and older
only. Lyft Code can only be used on the Lyft platform and is not
redeemable for cash. The Lyft Code is non-transferable and cannot be
combined with other offers. All tips are the user’s responsibility. Any
charges exceeding the $10 Lyft Code value will be applied to your
personal payment method. By using the Lyft Code, you agree to Lyft’s
Terms of Service (https://www.lyft.com/terms).
If congested, customers using >50GB/mo may notice reduced speeds due
to prioritization; Essentials customers may notice speeds lower than
other customers.
About T-Mobile US, Inc.
As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining
the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading
product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network
delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 79.7 million customers who
are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue,
Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and
operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more
information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.
About Lyft
Lyft was founded in 2012 by Logan Green and John Zimmer to improve
people’s lives with the world’s best transportation and is available to
95 percent of the United States population as well as select cities in
Canada. Lyft is committed to effecting positive change for our cities by
offsetting carbon emissions from all rides, and by promoting
transportation equity through shared rides, bikeshare systems, electric
scooters, and public transit partnerships.
