T Mobile US : Thank a Helper, Be a Helper with #GiveThanksNotPranks

T-Mobile to donate up to half a million dollars for healthcare workers and families in need

What’s the news: T-Mobile’s encouraging everyone to #GiveThanksNotPranks this year on April 1st and donating up to $500k to Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s COVID-19 Relief Fund to support their invaluable work providing services and childcare for healthcare workers, meals for families in need and more during this global pandemic.

Why it matters: In times like these, kindness, gratitude and support go a long way. And starting tomorrow, your thank-yous will make twice the impact, supporting more people who need it most.

Who it’s for: Anyone and everyone who’d like to make a difference.

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) has a history of celebrating the silliest of days, but this year, the Un-carrier’s encouraging everyone to give thanks … not pranks. Starting April 1st, T-Mobile is giving everyone two easy ways to express their gratitude to the helpers of the world AND make a difference in their communities at the same time. The Un-carrier is also calling on other companies to get behind #GiveThanksNotPranks, forego the stunts and give to the relief charity of their choice this year. Because we’re all in this together.

Starting tomorrow through April 7th, T-Mobile will donate $1 every time anyone tweets their gratitude stories using #GiveThanksNotPranks and tags @TMobile, up to $200,000. Or, text to give all month long. Just text THANKS to 50555 to donate $5, and T-Mobile will match your donations, up to $300,000. In total, T-Mobile will donate up to $500,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of America COVID-19 Relief Fund. Clubs across the country are keeping their doors open, providing services and childcare support to our nation’s first responders and healthcare workers, and meals to families in need.

“It’s no secret that we love a good prank at T-Mobile, but right now, there’s nothing more important than the health and safety of our world. So we’re exchanging pranks for thanks, so EVERYONE can make a difference for our nation’s healthcare heroes and families in need. And to deepen the impact, I’m asking every other company to join us in support of the hashtag, to ditch the stunts this year and donate to the charities of your choice on April 1st,” said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile. “So slip on that T-Mobile ONEsie or those Sidekicks if you want, and share your stories with us on Twitter using #GiveThanksNotPranks. Your kindness could mean half a million dollars for people on the frontlines of this pandemic.”

Thank a Helper, Be a Helper

Tweet. Here’s your chance to express your gratitude to that neighbor who did a drugstore run for you … the meal delivery driver … a caring nurse, doctor … any helper. From April 1st through 7th, share your stories on Twitter, tagging @TMobile with #GiveThanksNotPranks and for each tweet, T-Mobile will donate $1 to support those in need. You can tweet as many times as you’d like, and T-Mobile will donate up to $200,000. Text. To make a $5 donation of your own, you can simply text THANKS to 50555 up to 16 times throughout the month of April, and T-Mobile will match every $5 donation up to $300,000.

That’s a total of up to $500,000 to make a direct impact on those most in need of our support. Plus, if you need a smile tomorrow, check out some of T-Mobile’s greatest April Fools’ hits from the past.

Pets Unleashed. Well before its time, our unlimited plan for pets came out before pet trackers were a thing.

Binge On Up. Our innovative hands-free solution to prevent neck strain. We got hundreds of requests to actually make these.

T-Mobile ONEsie. The world’s first full body wearable. Comfortable, stylish, technologically advanced … and oh so magenta.

T-Mobile Sidekicks. We brought back the beloved Sidekick in a breakthrough new format: a shoe-phone.

T-Mobile Phone BoothE. Why had no one thought of this before? With an E on the end, you know it’s advanced.



T-Mobile has been mobilizing response and relief efforts in every area of business to continue providing connectivity during these challenging times. So far this month, T-Mobile gave $700,000 to Feeding America and the T-Mobile Foundation gave $100,000 to COVID-19 Response Fund hosted by the Seattle Foundation. To learn more about T-Mobile’s COVID-19 response, visit: https://www.t-mobile.com/news/t-mobile-update-on-covid-19-response.

For more information on #GiveThanksNotPranks, follow @TMobile on Twitter, and stay tuned for more feel-good surprises.

For more information on the Girls & Boys Clubs of America COVID-19 Relief Fund visit bgca.org. Text to Give: Text messaging charges may apply, and the one-time donation will show up on your next bill. For more information, please visit t-mobile.com/customers/text-to-give.

