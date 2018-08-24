Log in
T-MOBILE US
T Mobile US : The Future of Wireless Is Here T-Mobile’s Hands-On Tech Experience Rolls Into Philadelphia

08/24/2018

The Un-carrier's Tech Truck brings LTE-Advanced, 5G, IoT and all the latest wireless technologies to life for visitors.

Philadelphia, PA - August 24, 2018 -And you thought Marty McFly's DeLorean was high-tech. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) just announced its cutting-edge mobile showroom is on its way to Philadelphia - and you're invited to experience the future of wireless for yourself! Packed full of demos and interactive displays, the T-Mobile Tech Experience Truck shows off the latest wireless tech - like LTE-Advanced, 5G, IoT and more - as it makes its way across the country.

The Tech Experience Truck takes the benefits of 5G and brings them to life with real world demonstrations and hands-on interactive experiences. Visitors will better envision a world where EVERYTHING is connected - where you'll never lose anything again. Come see how connected drones go from novelty to necessary, playing a crucial role in emergencies and forever changing home delivery. Learn how smart cities are brought to life through interactive displays that show how they'll become safer, cleaner and more efficient. Experience Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR & VR) in new ways as they become a part of our everyday lives, revolutionizing the way we communicate. And the list goes on!

The Tech Experience Truck will be right outside Philadelphia City Hall from Monday, August 27 to Wednesday, August 29 -- the public is invited to check it out and experience the future of wireless at these times and locations:

  • 1 South 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA - Tuesday, August 28 - 11am-1:30pm
  • 1 South 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA - Wednesday, August 29 - 11am-1:30pm

The truck is modeled after T-Mobile's Tech Experience, an interactive lab in the same building engineers develop, refine and introduce next generation wireless technologies. That allows the Un-carrier to harness that innovation and put it on display for everyone to see.

For a preview of what you can expect, check out this video:

About T-Mobile US, Inc.
As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 75.6 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.

Disclaimer

T-Mobile US Inc. published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 18:41:07 UTC
