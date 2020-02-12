T Mobile US : Trump's Antitrust Officials Score Win

By Brent Kendall

The failed legal challenge by state attorneys general to T-Mobile US Inc.'s takeover of Sprint Corp. reaffirmed the federal government's authority in policing mergers, but the case leaves behind an increasingly partisan landscape that could complicate antitrust enforcement.

Rarely have state and federal officials been so at odds over whether a proposed merger ought to be blocked, with the T-Mobile trial revealing deep tensions between the Trump administration and state officials who have questioned its antitrust record. President Trump appointed the top U.S. officials who cleared the wireless merger, while the state attorneys general who took the merger to court all are Democrats.

The group of 13 states and the District of Columbia that challenged the deal faced hurdles from the start because two different federal agencies, the Justice Department and the Federal Communications Commission, approved the merger.

The federal agencies required T-Mobile and Sprint to make a range of concessions designed to benefit consumers, including shedding customer accounts and other assets designed to bring a new competitor, Dish Network Corp., into the market. That meant the states had to argue not just against the original merger, but also against the federally required conditions aimed at ameliorating it.

U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero made clear that this extra wrinkle worked against the states, even as they argued the Trump administration wasn't doing enough to protect consumers. The judge said in his ruling that he wasn't bound by the conclusions of the Justice Department and the FCC, but "the court treats their views and actions as persuasive and helpful evidence."

In the end, the case appeared to be a close call for the judge, but the concessions helped tip the scales to the companies.

The case "demonstrates that the states are fully capable of going toe to toe with enormous corporations to enforce the law, but also illustrates how hard it is to win cases in the face of a federal settlement," said Gene Kimmelman, a senior adviser with Public Knowledge, a public-interest group that opposed the merger.

The decision provides a much-needed win to the Justice Department, which has faced a bumpy run in antitrust litigation since Trump administration officials took office. The department lost badly in 2018 after it tried to block AT&T Inc. from acquiring Time Warner, and then it faced criticisms when it allowed other deals such as CVS Health Corp.'s acquisition of health insurer Aetna. A federal judge ultimately blessed a Justice Department settlement allowing the CVS-Aetna tie-up, but not before calling a series of unusual hearings to scrutinize whether the department was acting in the public interest.

Had the states won against the wireless deal, the case could have ushered in a new wave of antitrust enforcement below the federal level, strengthening state antitrust cops at the expense of their federal counterparts. It also could have made life harder for companies looking to do deals in already concentrated industries.

"Had they won, it certainly could have emboldened the states to take more chances," said Rani Habash, an antitrust lawyer with Dechert LLP.

Instead, the decision stands in contrast to other areas of the law in which Democratic attorneys general have had some success challenging Trump administration policies, such as immigration.

The states are weighing their options in light of Tuesday's ruling, though legal observers said the attorneys general could face an uphill battle if they seek to appeal Judge Marrero's lengthy, fact-based decision.

For antitrust litigators, the ruling also provides other important data points, including that there may be limits on the usefulness of flooding a judge with expert witnesses and complicated economic metrics about whether a merger will or won't harm consumers. Judge Marrero's ruling suggested he was more persuaded by executives' testimony -- and their personalities -- than mathematical models.

"Antitrust lawyers and their economists on both sides have made merger cases so complex that even a very smart, experienced judge, just like a lay jury, has to throw up his hands and say that the experts cancel each other out," said Joel Mitnick, an antitrust lawyer at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP. "Instead, the judge treated this case like any other case and relied on industry witness testimony."

For state and federal enforcers, the big question now is whether, and how easily, they will revert to their traditional roles of working collaboratively with one another, with the federal government usually in the lead.

The next test could come soon on Big Tech. The Justice Department is investigating whether dominant online platforms, including Alphabet Inc.'s Google and Facebook Inc., are illegally suppressing competition, and large groups of states, led by Republicans and Democrats, are doing the same. While the two sets of enforcers have been talking about cooperating, they have yet to closely align their work. The states may be reluctant to try a go-it-alone approach again so soon after a high-profile loss.

