T Mobile US : U.S. to announce criminal charges related to China's Huawei - sources

The U.S. government has been expected to announce charges against Meng Wanzhou, Huawei's chief financial officer, as part of an effort to extradite her from Canada, where she was arrested in December at the request of the United States.

U.S. authorities have accused Meng of misleading a global bank about Huawei’s links to a company that the United States claims operated as an unofficial subsidiary to conduct business in Iran in violation of sanctions against Tehran, Canadian court documents show.

There have also been reports that the Justice Department was nearing an indictment related to allegations that Huawei stole robotic technology from carrier T-Mobile US Inc to test smartphones' durability.

Huawei is the world's biggest telecommunications equipment maker.

The U.S. government is trying to prevent American companies from buying Huawei routers and switches and is pressing allies to do the same. U.S. security experts are concerned that the equipment could be used to spy on the United States.

Huawei's founder, Ren Zhengfei, has denied that his company's products would be used by the Chinese government to spy.

The Justice Department said it would announce charges at a news conference at 4:30 p.m. (2130 GMT) in a "China-related law enforcement action."

