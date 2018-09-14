Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  T-Mobile US    TMUS

T-MOBILE US (TMUS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

T Mobile US : U.S. union urges states to look into T-Mobile purchase of Sprint

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 07:32pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A smartphones with Sprint logo are seen in front of a screen projection of T-mobile logo, in this picture illustration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Communication Workers of America labour union, which opposes T-Mobile's proposed purchase of rival Sprint, has written to all 50 state attorneys general to highlight potential job losses from the proposed deal as well as antitrust concerns.

Attorneys general in New York and California have reportedly begun probes into the $26 billion (19.88 billion pounds) deal, which would see the third- and fourth-largest wireless carriers in the United States merging.

Utah and New Mexico have said they see the proposed transaction, announced in April, as positive because it will give the carriers a boost in building next generation 5G wireless technology and help them to extend into rural parts of the two states.

In the Sept. 10 letter from CWA President Christopher Shelton, a copy of which was sent to Reuters by the union, the CWA "expressed concern" about the deal and asked the attorneys general to investigate. The state attorneys general work with regulators and the federal government on deals they fear will cause harm locally.

The letter included a breakdown of the top 50 metropolitan areas that the union said were likely to see job losses because of the deal, mostly because of shuttered retail outlets. The CWA has estimated that the deal would lead to 28,000 lost jobs.

Shelton said the deal would "result in substantial harm to consumers and employees."

T-Mobile declined comment on Friday. In testimony before Congress in June, T-Mobile chief executive John Legere said the combined company would hike overall employment, but acknowledged that there would be a reduction of 3,295 full-time retail jobs through 2024, along with other part-time and distributor job losses.

The CWA, which has 700,000 members, also said the deal would lead to increased concentration in the wireless industry, with four major competitors becoming just three. The union added that it was sceptical that the companies needed the deal to roll out 5G.

Debbie Goldman, the CWA's telecommunications policy director, said the state attorneys general were in an "information-gathering period."

The deal is being reviewed by the Justice Department and the Federal Communications Commission.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

By Diane Bartz
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SPRINT CORP -0.71% 6.33 Delayed Quote.7.98%
T-MOBILE US -0.39% 68.25 Delayed Quote.7.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on T-MOBILE US
07:32pT MOBILE US : U.S. union urges states to look into T-Mobile purchase of Sprint
RE
06:11pHURRICANE FLORENCE : Wireless Companies Waive Data Limits for Customers in Path
DJ
05:29pT-Mobile Launches World's Largest Virtual Packet Core with Cisco in Preparati..
AQ
03:23aT MOBILE US : Mobile Responds o Hurricane Florence; Moniors Oher Sorms
PU
09/13Telecom gear maker Ericsson ties up with T-Mobile U.S.
AQ
09/13T MOBILE US : claims ‘world’s largest’ virtual packet core
AQ
09/12T MOBILE US : Mobile and MeroPCS o Carry Apple’s Laes Producs
PU
09/12Ericsson signs multi-year 5G deal with T-Mobile U.S.
AQ
09/12T MOBILE US : Mobile and Crown Casle Expand Sraegic Relaionship
PU
09/12T MOBILE US : Mobile inks USD3.5bn 5G deal wih Ericsson
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/13Bull And Bear Markets Within S&P 500 - Cramer's Mad Money (9/12/18) 
09/12Interactive Brokers - Media Sector Credit Improves With Traditional Moviegoin.. 
09/12Apple Expected To Go Big (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
09/12WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Big Display At Apple Product Event 
09/11RBC goes Underweight on new S&P Communications group 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 42 992 M
EBIT 2018 5 255 M
Net income 2018 2 684 M
Debt 2018 27 135 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 21,62
P/E ratio 2019 17,49
EV / Sales 2018 1,98x
EV / Sales 2019 1,85x
Capitalization 58 018 M
Chart T-MOBILE US
Duration : Period :
T-Mobile US Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 77,2 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Legere Chief Executive Officer & Director
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
J. Braxton Carter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Neville R. Ray Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
T-MOBILE US7.83%58 018
AT&T-13.37%244 584
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-4.10%198 408
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP19.20%108 128
NTT DOCOMO INC9.69%100 128
KDDI CORP7.78%69 259
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.