T Mobile US : iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max arrive at T-Mobile and MetroPCS September 21!

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and MetroPCS offers the most advanced iPhones
ever, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. T-Mobile also offers Apple Watch
Series 4, beautifully redesigned with breakthrough communication,
fitness and health capabilities. T-Mobile customers can pre-order iPhone
XS and iPhone XS Max and order Apple Watch Series 4 at t-mobile.com
and T-Mobile
stores, or by calling their Team of Experts. T-Mobile and MetroPCS
customer will be able to get these new iPhones starting September 21
online and in-stores. For complete pricing details, visit t-mobile.com.
“T-Mobile customers get more coverage and capacity than before with the
new iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max thanks to 600 MHz -- now in 1,254 cities
and towns across 36 states, including Puerto Rico!” said John Legere,
CEO of T-Mobile. “With up to $300 for your trade-in, more coverage and
capacity, dual SIM capabilities, taxes and fees included and so much
more -- all with America's most loved wireless company …T-Mobile is the
place to get your new iPhone XS and Apple Watch Series 4!”
Customers at T-Mobile who trade in their eligible iPhone 7, iPhone 7
Plus or iPhone 8 can get $300 towards the purchase price of their new
iPhone via 24 monthly bill credits on T-Mobile’s interest-free
installment plan. And customers with great credit can even get the 64GB
iPhone XS for $0 down! You can also get this $300 deal on the iPhone 8,
iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X! Or you can save $200 when you trade-in an
iPhone 6s or iPhone 6s Plus, and any iPhone in good working condition
will get at least $100 in trade-in value via bill credits towards the
new iPhones at T-Mobile.
iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are the most advanced iPhones ever, taking
the vision for the future of the smartphone to a new level, featuring
stunning 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch Super Retina displays that offer
remarkable brightness and true blacks while showing 60 percent greater
dynamic range in HDR photos. iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max bring an
improved dual camera system that offers breakthrough photo and video
features, A12 Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine, faster
Face ID, wider stereo sound, longer battery life, splash and water
resistance,* the most durable glass ever in a smartphone, a beautiful
new gold finish that joins silver and space gray, and introduce
Gigabit-class LTE for even faster download speeds.**
iPhone XS Max offers a more immersive experience with over 3 million
pixels for videos, movies and games, offering the largest display ever
in an iPhone. Both phones introduce Dual SIM to iPhone through the use
of a nano-SIM and digital eSIM.***
Additionally, iPhone XR, bringing the latest iPhone innovations to more
people, will be available to pre-order at T-Mobile on October 19 and
will be available in-store at T-Mobile and MetroPCS on October 26.
iPhone XR features an all-screen glass and aluminum design with a
6.1-inch Liquid Retina display — the most color accurate in the
industry, with wide color support and True Tone for a more natural
viewing experience. iPhone XR features A12 Bionic with next-generation
Neural Engine, the TrueDepth camera system, faster Face ID, an advanced
camera system that creates dramatic portraits using a single camera
lens, LTE Advanced for fast download speeds and six beautiful finishes.
Apple Watch Series 4 is redesigned and re-engineered to help users stay
connected, be more active and manage their health in powerful new ways.
It features a stunning 30 percent larger display, a thinner, smaller
case and a new interface with more information and richer detail. Apple
Watch Series 4 with watchOS 5 brings advanced activity and
communications features, along with revolutionary health capabilities,
including a new accelerometer and gyroscope, which are able to detect
hard falls, and an electrical heart rate sensor that can take an
electrocardiogram (ECG) using the new ECG app****, which has been
granted a De Novo classification by the FDA.
Only with T-Mobile ONE can you get great Un-carrier benefits like
taxes and fees included, Netflix
on Us for families, data and texting included in 210+
destinations worldwide, Gogo Inflight Wi-Fi for unlimited texting
all flight long and one hour of free smartphone Wi-Fi, and T-Mobile
Tuesdays where you get thanked with free stuff every week and more!
For more details on iPhone please visit www.apple.com.
To find out more about iPhone at T-Mobile please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com/.
Limited time offers; subject to change. Contact us before canceling
service to continue device payments, or promotional credits stop and
remaining balance on finance agreement is due. Qualifying credit,
service, finance agreement, & trade-in req'd. SIM starter kit or upgrade
support charge may be req'd. Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. 0%
APR. $0 down for very well-qualified customers: iPhone XS (64GB): $0
down + $41.67/mo x 24 (pre-credit price $999.99). Pricing for
well-qualified customers: iPhone XS Max (64GB): $379.99 down + $30/mo x
24 (pre-credit price $1099.99). Must be active and in good standing to
receive promotional credits; allow 2 bill cycles. Max 12/account. May
not be combinable with some offers or discounts (e.g. Carrier Freedom).
Device information provided by Apple Inc.
*iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are splash-, water- and dust-resistant,
and were tested under controlled laboratory conditions with a rating of
IP68 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 2 meters up to 30
minutes). Splash, water and dust resistance are not permanent
conditions, and resistance might decrease as a result of normal wear. Do
not attempt to charge a wet iPhone; refer to the user guide for cleaning
and drying instructions. Liquid damage not covered under warranty.
** Gigabit class speeds may require qualifying plan or extra feature.
Speeds based on theoretical throughput and vary based on site
conditions; see T-Mobile.com/OpenInternet for typical speeds. For
details on Apple LTE support, see apple.com/iphone/LTE.
*** Dual SIM support will be available via a free software update
later this fall. Use of Dual SIM requires two wireless service plans
(which may include restrictions on roaming). Certain restrictions apply
to use.
****ECG app coming later this year (US only).
About T-Mobile US, Inc.
As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining
the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading
product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network
delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 75.6 million customers who
are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue,
Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and
operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more
information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005786/en/