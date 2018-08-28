Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  T-Mobile US    TMUS

T-MOBILE US (TMUS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

T-Mobile to AT&T and Verizon: Get Your Heads Out of...the Sand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 05:31pm CEST

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS):

What:

Today, T-Mobile unveiled the AT&T and Verizon #HallofLame sand sculpture at the U.S. Sand Sculpting Challenge and Dimensional Art Exposition, built by Archisand Professional Sand Sculptors. The Un-carrier is applying a little "pier" pressure to get Verizon and AT&T to treat customers better, calling out the carriers for charging customers tons of extra taxes and fees, forcing them to endure frustrating phone mazes and bots when they need help and more.

“No matter how many times I’ve told the carriers to listen to customers and do what they tell you, they just won’t listen – they’ve got their heads in the sand, so we’ll try to reach them where they’re at…in the sand,” said John Legere, CEO at T-Mobile. “AT&T and Verizon, it’s time for change – stop gouging customers. Kill your phone maze. Give customers technology for today, not relics from yester-year. It's time to take another page from the Un-carrier book and treat your customers like rock stars!”

Where:

The Broadway Pier and Pavilion in the Port of San Diego: 1000 North Harbor Drive, San Diego, CA 92101.

Video and photos of the sand sculpture will also be available today on the T-Mobile Newsroom at: https://www.t-mobile.com/news/heads-in-the-sand.

When:

Friday, August 31 – Monday, September 3

  • Friday, August 31 Preview Night – 5pm – 9pm
  • Saturday, September 1: 10am – 9pm
  • Sunday, September 2: 10am – 9pm
  • Monday, September 3: 10am – 7pm

Why:

T-Mobile thinks every customer ought to be treated like a rock star – yep, even carrier customers. And the Un-carrier takes rock star treatment seriously – T-Mobile ONE customers get unlimited LTE data on America’s best unlimited network, Netflix included on family plans, free stuff every T-Mobile Tuesday, incredible Live Nation and Pandora extras, free texting all flight long and a free hour of Gogo Wi-Fi…and, of course, taxes and fees included. PLUS, T-Mobile recently unveiled their revolutionary customer care model – postpaid customers now get a dedicated Team of Experts – no bots, no bouncing, no BS.

Team of Experts is for our postpaid wireless customers. Qualifying service required for T-Mobile Tuesdays.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 75.6 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on T-MOBILE US
05:31pT-MOBILE TO AT&T AND VERIZON : Get Your Heads Out of...the Sand
BU
08/27T MOBILE US : Breach exposes T-Mobile customer data
AQ
08/27T MOBILE US : Get Exclusive $4 Movie Tickets to Opening Weekend of “The Pr..
PU
08/27T MOBILE US : Mobile Cusomers Ge Exclusive $4 Movie ickes o Opening Weekend of &..
BU
08/24T MOBILE US : The Future of Wireless Is Here T-Mobile’s Hands-On Tech Expe..
PU
08/24T MOBILE US : The Future of Wireless Is Here. T-Mobile’s Hands-On Tech Exp..
BU
08/24SPRINT : T-Mobile discovers security breach of certain customer information
RE
08/23T MOBILE US : Mobile Responds o Hurricane Lane
PU
08/23T MOBILE US : City of El Paso, Texas Makes the Change to T-Mobile
BU
08/22T MOBILE US : Prospectus
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/25STOCKS TO WATCH : Tesla Twist And Retail Rally 
08/24T-Mobile beefs up low-band LTE around country 
08/24BLOOMBERG : California AG probing Sprint/T-Mobile merger plan 
08/24REPORT : More data exposed in breach than T-Mobile acknowledged 
08/24T-Mobile reveals data breach impacting 2M customers 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 42 987 M
EBIT 2018 5 251 M
Net income 2018 2 679 M
Debt 2018 26 943 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 20,67
P/E ratio 2019 16,73
EV / Sales 2018 1,91x
EV / Sales 2019 1,77x
Capitalization 55 248 M
Chart T-MOBILE US
Duration : Period :
T-Mobile US Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 77,2 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Legere Chief Executive Officer & Director
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
J. Braxton Carter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Neville R. Ray Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
T-MOBILE US3.61%55 248
AT&T-16.05%237 032
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-6.62%192 593
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP10.36%100 659
NTT DOCOMO INC6.02%97 312
KDDI CORP3.72%67 010
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.