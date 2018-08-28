T-Mobile to AT&T and Verizon: Get Your Heads Out of...the Sand

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS):
What:
Today, T-Mobile unveiled the AT&T and Verizon #HallofLame sand sculpture
at the U.S.
Sand Sculpting Challenge and Dimensional Art Exposition, built by Archisand
Professional Sand Sculptors. The Un-carrier is applying a little
"pier" pressure to get Verizon and AT&T to treat customers better,
calling out the carriers for charging customers tons of extra taxes and
fees, forcing them to endure frustrating phone mazes and bots when they
need help and more.
“No matter how many times I’ve told the carriers to listen to customers
and do what they tell you, they just won’t listen – they’ve got their
heads in the sand, so we’ll try to reach them where they’re at…in the
sand,” said John Legere, CEO at T-Mobile. “AT&T and Verizon, it’s time
for change – stop gouging customers. Kill your phone maze. Give
customers technology for today, not relics from yester-year. It's time
to take another page from the Un-carrier book and treat your customers
like rock stars!”
Where:
The Broadway Pier and Pavilion in the Port of San Diego: 1000 North
Harbor Drive, San Diego, CA 92101.
Video and photos of the sand sculpture will also be available today on
the T-Mobile Newsroom at: https://www.t-mobile.com/news/heads-in-the-sand.
When:
Friday, August 31 – Monday, September 3
-
Friday, August 31 Preview Night – 5pm – 9pm
-
Saturday, September 1: 10am – 9pm
-
Sunday, September 2: 10am – 9pm
-
Monday, September 3: 10am – 7pm
Why:
T-Mobile thinks every customer ought to be treated like a rock star –
yep, even carrier customers. And the Un-carrier takes rock star
treatment seriously – T-Mobile ONE customers get unlimited LTE data on
America’s best unlimited network, Netflix
included on family plans, free stuff every T-Mobile
Tuesday, incredible Live Nation and Pandora extras, free texting all
flight long and a free hour of Gogo Wi-Fi…and, of course, taxes and fees
included. PLUS, T-Mobile recently unveiled their revolutionary customer
care model – postpaid customers now get a dedicated Team
of Experts – no bots, no bouncing, no BS.
Team of Experts is for our postpaid wireless customers. Qualifying
service required for T-Mobile Tuesdays.
