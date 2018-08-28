T-Mobile to AT&T and Verizon: Get Your Heads Out of...the Sand

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS):

What:

Today, T-Mobile unveiled the AT&T and Verizon #HallofLame sand sculpture at the U.S. Sand Sculpting Challenge and Dimensional Art Exposition, built by Archisand Professional Sand Sculptors. The Un-carrier is applying a little "pier" pressure to get Verizon and AT&T to treat customers better, calling out the carriers for charging customers tons of extra taxes and fees, forcing them to endure frustrating phone mazes and bots when they need help and more.

“No matter how many times I’ve told the carriers to listen to customers and do what they tell you, they just won’t listen – they’ve got their heads in the sand, so we’ll try to reach them where they’re at…in the sand,” said John Legere, CEO at T-Mobile. “AT&T and Verizon, it’s time for change – stop gouging customers. Kill your phone maze. Give customers technology for today, not relics from yester-year. It's time to take another page from the Un-carrier book and treat your customers like rock stars!”

Where:

The Broadway Pier and Pavilion in the Port of San Diego: 1000 North Harbor Drive, San Diego, CA 92101.

Video and photos of the sand sculpture will also be available today on the T-Mobile Newsroom at: https://www.t-mobile.com/news/heads-in-the-sand.

When:

Friday, August 31 – Monday, September 3

Friday, August 31 Preview Night – 5pm – 9pm

Saturday, September 1: 10am – 9pm

Sunday, September 2: 10am – 9pm

Monday, September 3: 10am – 7pm

Why:

T-Mobile thinks every customer ought to be treated like a rock star – yep, even carrier customers. And the Un-carrier takes rock star treatment seriously – T-Mobile ONE customers get unlimited LTE data on America’s best unlimited network, Netflix included on family plans, free stuff every T-Mobile Tuesday, incredible Live Nation and Pandora extras, free texting all flight long and a free hour of Gogo Wi-Fi…and, of course, taxes and fees included. PLUS, T-Mobile recently unveiled their revolutionary customer care model – postpaid customers now get a dedicated Team of Experts – no bots, no bouncing, no BS.

Team of Experts is for our postpaid wireless customers. Qualifying service required for T-Mobile Tuesdays.

