The Proof Is in The Data: T-Mobile LTE Fastest for Nearly 5 Years in A Row

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) customers are chalking up another win. Millions of tests from real wireless customers across all wireless networks show the Un-carrier had the fastest 4G LTE upload and download speeds for the 19th quarter in a row, according to Speedtest Intelligence® data from Ookla®. That’s nearly 5 straight years of Un-carrier customers having the fastest wireless network in the U.S.

“Millions of customer experiences across the U.S. show yet again, that the Un-carrier can’t be beat when it comes to speed,” said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile. “Fast speeds mean customers can do more of what they love. More downloads. More shares. More photos. More streams. More of everything. We’ve built the company – and our network – around delivering the best experience to customers, and we won’t stop.”

Ookla gathers data directly from wireless customers using the Speedtest® app on their smartphones, so these results show what wireless customers across every major network are actually experiencing. Measurements are taken on a wide variety of phones wherever customers happen to be, at home, at work, or on the go – indoors and out.

Speaking of fast, T-Mobile continues to roll out 600 MHz Extended Range LTE at furious pace. More than 1,250 cities and towns across 36 states, including Puerto Rico, are already lit up with 600 MHz LTE. The Un-carrier’s deployment of 600 MHz LTE is expanding network coverage and capacity, particularly in rural areas, and lays the foundation for nationwide 5G in 2020 with 5G ready equipment.

Data from Speedtest Intelligence based on average 4G LTE speeds. Q1 2014 through Q2 2017 is T-Mobile’s analysis of the data. Q3 2017 – Q3 2018 is analysis by Ookla of the data.

