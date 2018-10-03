Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  T-Mobile US    TMUS

T-MOBILE US (TMUS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

The Proof Is in The Data: T-Mobile LTE Fastest for Nearly 5 Years in A Row

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 06:01pm CEST

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) customers are chalking up another win. Millions of tests from real wireless customers across all wireless networks show the Un-carrier had the fastest 4G LTE upload and download speeds for the 19th quarter in a row, according to Speedtest Intelligence® data from Ookla®. That’s nearly 5 straight years of Un-carrier customers having the fastest wireless network in the U.S.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181003005594/en/

The Proof Is in The Data: T-Mobile LTE Fastest for Nearly 5 Years in A Row (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Proof Is in The Data: T-Mobile LTE Fastest for Nearly 5 Years in A Row (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Millions of customer experiences across the U.S. show yet again, that the Un-carrier can’t be beat when it comes to speed,” said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile. “Fast speeds mean customers can do more of what they love. More downloads. More shares. More photos. More streams. More of everything. We’ve built the company – and our network – around delivering the best experience to customers, and we won’t stop.”

Ookla gathers data directly from wireless customers using the Speedtest® app on their smartphones, so these results show what wireless customers across every major network are actually experiencing. Measurements are taken on a wide variety of phones wherever customers happen to be, at home, at work, or on the go – indoors and out.

Speaking of fast, T-Mobile continues to roll out 600 MHz Extended Range LTE at furious pace. More than 1,250 cities and towns across 36 states, including Puerto Rico, are already lit up with 600 MHz LTE. The Un-carrier’s deployment of 600 MHz LTE is expanding network coverage and capacity, particularly in rural areas, and lays the foundation for nationwide 5G in 2020 with 5G ready equipment.

For more information on T-Mobile’s network, visit T-Mobile.com/coverage

Data from Speedtest Intelligence based on average 4G LTE speeds. Q1 2014 through Q2 2017 is T-Mobile’s analysis of the data. Q3 2017 – Q3 2018 is analysis by Ookla of the data.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 75.6 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on T-MOBILE US
06:01pTHE PROOF IS IN THE DATA : T-Mobile LTE Fastest for Nearly 5 Years in A Row
BU
10/02T MOBILE US : Following Florence, T-Mobile Brings Back #HR4HR, Home Runs for Hur..
BU
09/28T MOBILE US : TMUS) Stake Lifted by Paulson & CO. Inc.
AQ
09/28T MOBILE US : J Braxton Carter II Sells 15,000 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) ..
AQ
09/28T MOBILE US : Mobile coninues Puero Rico 600MHz rollou
AQ
09/28T-Mobile US, Inc. to Present at the 26th Annual Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finan..
GL
09/27T MOBILE US : Trademark Application for "BINGE" Filed by T-Mobile USA
AQ
09/26TODAY'S RESEARCH REPORTS ON TRENDING : T-Mobile US and CenturyLink
AC
09/25T MOBILE US : MetroPCS rebranded as ‘Metro by T-Mobile’
AQ
09/24CENTURYLINK : CFO Sunit Patel Leaving to Join T-Mobile US --Update
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/02T-Mobile US' (TMUS) Management Presents at 26th Annual Deutsche Bank Leverage.. 
10/02FCC extends third-party deadline on Sprint/T-Mobile to Oct. 31 
10/02INTERACTIVE BROKERS - U.S. FIXED INC : The Week Ahead 
10/01Merger Arbitrage Mondays - October 1, 2018 
10/01STATE OF THE ECONOMY PART 9 : 3 Tech Trends That Could Double GDP Growth 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 43 018 M
EBIT 2018 5 270 M
Net income 2018 2 685 M
Debt 2018 27 139 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 21,96
P/E ratio 2019 17,69
EV / Sales 2018 2,00x
EV / Sales 2019 1,87x
Capitalization 59 069 M
Chart T-MOBILE US
Duration : Period :
T-Mobile US Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 77,7 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Legere Chief Executive Officer & Director
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
J. Braxton Carter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Neville R. Ray Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
T-MOBILE US9.78%59 069
AT&T-13.86%246 327
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-4.79%197 381
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP21.37%108 249
NTT DOCOMO INC12.52%100 991
KDDI CORP10.64%69 899
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.