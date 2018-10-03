The Proof Is in The Data: T-Mobile LTE Fastest for Nearly 5 Years in A Row

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS)
customers are chalking up another win. Millions of tests from real
wireless customers across all wireless networks show the Un-carrier had
the fastest 4G LTE upload and download speeds for the 19th
quarter in a row, according to Speedtest Intelligence® data
from Ookla®. That’s nearly 5 straight years of Un-carrier
customers having the fastest wireless network in the U.S.
“Millions of customer experiences across the U.S. show yet again, that
the Un-carrier can’t be beat when it comes to speed,” said John Legere,
CEO of T-Mobile. “Fast speeds mean customers can do more of what they
love. More downloads. More shares. More photos. More streams. More of
everything. We’ve built the company – and our network – around
delivering the best experience to customers, and we won’t stop.”
Ookla gathers data directly from wireless customers using the Speedtest®
app on their smartphones, so these results show what wireless customers
across every major network are actually experiencing. Measurements are
taken on a wide variety of phones wherever customers happen to be, at
home, at work, or on the go – indoors and out.
Speaking of fast, T-Mobile continues to roll out 600 MHz Extended Range
LTE at furious pace. More than 1,250
cities and towns across 36 states, including Puerto Rico, are
already lit up with 600 MHz LTE. The Un-carrier’s deployment of 600 MHz
LTE is expanding network coverage and capacity, particularly in rural
areas, and lays the foundation for nationwide 5G in 2020 with 5G ready
equipment.
For more information on T-Mobile’s network, visit T-Mobile.com/coverage
Data from Speedtest Intelligence based on average 4G LTE speeds. Q1 2014
through Q2 2017 is T-Mobile’s analysis of the data. Q3 2017 – Q3 2018 is
analysis by Ookla of the data.
