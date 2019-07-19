Log in
The Summer Binge List: T-Mobile's Branders and Storytellers

07/19/2019 | 12:10pm EDT

Big Little Lies Season 2

I have to admit, I've jumped into Season 2 of this original series with some real enthusiasm. You can't really go wrong with a lineup of women like Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz and now Meryl Streep. I personally love the Monterey, Calif. area too, so the backdrop reminds me of home! These women don't have glamorous big-city lives, but they do have problems. Real, ugly problems. And they don't always deal with them so well… Hmmm…. Sounds like the rest of us a bit! I'm enjoying it, and I readily admit that while I miss Alexander Skarsgård (but not his character), Meryl is the definition of creepy while appearing innocent. Entertaining all the way!

Disclaimer

T-Mobile US Inc. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 16:09:07 UTC
