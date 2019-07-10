Log in
T-Mobile US

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
News 
News

Tropical Storm Barry: Advice for T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers

0
07/10/2019

The first large storm of the 2019 season is expected to affect communities in the Gulf of Mexico over the coming days.

We encourage our customers and the wider community in the Gulf Coast to stay safe and look after each other as much as possible.

We know that staying connected during and after powerful storms is very important. T-Mobile teams are prepared and keeping a close eye on the storm with the help of the National Weather Service so we can quickly respond to the needs of our customers in the aftermath of the storm.

We also offer a few simple steps to help customers stay connected in the coming days: https://www.t-mobile.com/news/t-mobile-and-metro-by-t-mobile-prepare-for-2019-hurricane-season

Disclaimer

T-Mobile US Inc. published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 00:22:05 UTC
08:23pTROPICAL STORM BARRY : Advice for T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers
PU
04:19pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Nasdaq Settles At Fresh Record After Dovish Testimony By Fed..
DJ
07/09IT'S YOUR PARTY AND YOU'LL SAVE IF Y : Meet T-Mobile's New REVVL Smartphones
BU
07/08Communications Services Fall on M&A Nerves -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
07/08MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Closes Lower As Apple, Boeing Shares Slump, Investors Re..
DJ
07/02DoJ pushes T-Mobile to give more to Dish - CNBC
RE
07/02T MOBILE US : Un-carrier Goes Big for Little League with $250K or More Donation ..
PU
07/02T MOBILE US : Un-carrier Goes Big for Little League® with $250,000 or More Donat..
BU
06/27T MOBILE US : Huawei shrugs off Verizon patent talks as 'common' business
RE
06/26T MOBILE US : Mobile o launch mmWave 5G on 28 June
AQ
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 45 463 M
EBIT 2019 5 791 M
Net income 2019 3 412 M
Debt 2019 23 871 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 19,9x
P/E ratio 2020 16,8x
EV / Sales2019 2,00x
EV / Sales2020 1,86x
Capitalization 67 174 M
Chart T-MOBILE US
Duration : Period :
T-Mobile US Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 82,6  $
Last Close Price 78,6  $
Spread / Highest target 24,6%
Spread / Average Target 5,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Legere Chief Executive Officer & Director
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
J. Braxton Carter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Neville R. Ray Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
T-MOBILE US18.14%65 124
AT&T20.01%250 326
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-5.98%186 188
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-26.02%95 171
NTT DOCOMO INC6.25%78 662
KDDI CORP10.13%55 507
